‘Babadook’ Reunion with Jennifer Kent, Essie Davis Set for Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Horror Series

"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" will also feature episodes from Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, and Ana Lily Amirpour.

Academy Award winner and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro has set a packed lineup of genre movie powerhouses for his Netflix horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities.” Among directors contributing episodes to the series are “The Babadook” filmmaker Essie Davis, who will reunite with that film’s breakout star, Essie Davis, for an episode. Also bringing stories to the series are “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” director Ana Lily Amirpour, “Mandy” director Panos Cosmatos, “Splice” director Vincenzo Natali, and more. See first details from Netflix below.

Per Netflix, “In ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

First announced in 2018, the series was originally titled “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight.” Check out the lineup of “Cabinet of Curiosities” filmmakers below.

Essie Davis (“The Babadook”), Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”; “Penguin Bloom”) and Hannah Galway (“Sex/Life”) star in an episode

written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”; “The Nightingale”)

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (“Mythic Quest”; “Homeland”; “Amadeus”), Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; “Fargo”; “The Wire”) and Luke Roberts (“Ransom”; “Black Sails”) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (“Dark City”; “he Dark Knight”; “Batman Begins”) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (“The Empty Man”; “AM1200”).

Tim Blake Nelson (“Watchmen”; “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), Elpidia Carrillo (“Predator”; “Bread & Roses”; “Euphoria”), Demetrius Grosse

(“Fear The Walking Dead”; “Boon”; “Lovecraft Country”) and Sebastian Roché (“The Man in the High Castle”; “The Young Pope”) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (“Deadwood”; “The Strain”) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (“Godfather of Harlem”; “Narcos”)

Crispin Glover (“Rivers Edge”) and Ben Barnes (“Shadow and Bone”) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (“Curve”) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”)

Peter Weller (upcoming “The Colosseum”; “Naked Lunch”) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Mika Watkins (“Origin”; “Black Mirror”) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Thirteen”; “Lords of Dogtown”; “Twilight”); with cast to be announced

David Hewlett (“SEE”) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (“Splice”)

Haley Z. Boston (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) with cast to be confirmed

