‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Continue the MCU on Disney+

Florence Pugh reprises her fan-favorite "Black Widow" role in the upcoming Marvel series on Disney+.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has successfully made the jump to television with Emmy winner “WandaVision” and buzzy hits “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.” Next up for the ever-enduring franchise — on TV — is “Hawkeye,” which finds Jeremy Renner reprising his Avengers character opposite MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld. Also involved is Florence Pugh, who made her MCU debut as the highly trained spy and assassin Yelena Belova earlier this year in “Black Widow.” The supporting cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy, and James Alaqua Cox.

The official synopsis for “Hawkeye” from Disney+ reads: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: Get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

“Hawkeye” comes from showrunner Jonathan Igla, best known as a writer on series such as “Mad Men,” “Pitch,” and “Sorry For Your Loss,” among other shows. Igla was also a co-executive producer on Netflix’s record-breaking period romance “Bridgerton.” All six episodes of “Hawkeye” were directed by the duo Bert and Bertie, whose feature film work includes the 2019 Sundance movie “Troop Zero” from Amazon Studios. Bert and Bertie’s television work includes two episodes of Showtime’s short-lived Jim Carrey comedy “Kidding” and two episodes of Hulu’s Emmy-nominated “The Great.”

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” series producer Trinh Tran previously said about the MCU’s television slate on Disney+. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset: Let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter [films].”

As for “Hawkeye,” many MCU fans are anticipating a standoff between Renner’s longtime MCU character and Pugh’s fresh-faced newcomer. The post-credits scene of “Black Widow” saw Renner’s Hawkeye becoming Yelena Belova’s new target.

“She’s going to continue what she’s good at, and despite her sister not being there, she’s back working,” Pugh told Variety about bringing Yelena to “Hawkeye”. “If you look at her costume, and you look at the way that she’s dressed herself, it shows someone that’s flourishing.”

The six-episode “Hawkeye” series is set to premiere November 24 on Disney+. The show will air weekly episodes through the end of December. Watch the official trailer for the series below.

