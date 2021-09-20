‘Euphoria’ Season 2, ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot First Footage Debuts in HBO Teaser — Watch

HBO unveiled the first footage from its new shows during the 2021 Primetime Emmy broadcast.

HBO revealed the first footage from its upcoming series “And Just Like That” (the “Sex and the City” reboot for anyone who isn’t living under a rock) and “Euphoria,” as well as “Insecure,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and new HBO series “Peacemaker” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” Watch the new teaser reel below.

HBO late night host John Oliver used a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight” to express his befuddlement over HBO Max’s upcoming “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That.” The show is now filming in New York City with original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon front and center. Missing from the action is Kim Cattrall, and Oliver, like every “Sex and the City” fan on the planet, said there’s no point making a sequel to the show without Samantha.

“No workplace should be in danger of shutting down because it loses one person. Unless that workplace is the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot,” Oliver said. “What are you thinking? It’s never gonna work without Kim Cattrall. It’s not that any of you are bad; it’s that you only work together.”

Oliver continued, “I can’t appreciate my puritan Charlotte if I don’t have my naughty Samantha, and I live for Miranda, but if she’s not serving side-eye while Samantha is using penne pasta to describe her Italian lover’s dick, what is the point?”

HBO Max’s official synopsis for “And Just Like That…” reads: “[The series] follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Original “Sex and the City” stars Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone will also be reprising their roles in “And Just Like That.” New to the franchise is “Grey’s Anatomy” favorite and Tony Award-winning actress Sara Ramírez, who is set to play a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian named Che Diaz. The character, who uses they/them pronouns, hosts a podcast on which Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is a regularly featured guest. The network adds: “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

“And Just Like That…” will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The series does not have a release date but it’s expected to air in late 2021 or early 2022.

