‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Trailer: Iconic Slasher Movie Becomes an Amazon TV Series

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, Amazon Prime will host an episodic treatment of the iconic 1997 horror film.

Amazon Prime has released the official trailer for “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” a new television adaptation of the smash hit 1997 horror hit. Based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the original movie starred the powerhouse teen heartthrob ensemble of Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr. It was a massive commercial success upon initial release, remaining number 1 at the U.S. box office for three consecutive weeks and spawning two sequels, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer” (1998) and “I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer” (2006).

Now, the franchise lives on in the form of a TV show. Here’s the official synopsis, per Amazon: “One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.”

The series stars mostly young newcomers: Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. The new series is being helmed by Sara Goodman, who serves as writer and executive producer. Goodman was a producer and writer on the original “Gossip Girl” as well as the critically beloved AMC series “Preacher,” which seems like a promising choice for the franchise.

Prolific horror director James Wan, creator of “The Conjuring” and co-creator of the “Insidious” and “Saw” franchises, serves as executive producer alongside “John Wick 3” writer Sean Hatten. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Original film’s producers Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty serve as executive producers.

The first four episodes will premier on Amazon Prime on October 15, with the remaining four episodes rolling out each subsequent Friday. Check out the official trailer for “I Know What You Did Last Summer” below, if you dare to find out.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.