IndieWire, International Documentary Association Partner for Annual Awards Season Screening Series

The 2021 edition, which takes place in person and virtually, includes screenings of "Val," "My Name is Pauli Murray," "Roadrunner," "The Velvet Underground," and more.

IndieWire and International Documentary Association have again partnered for the organization’s annual Screening Series, which will take place virtually, in addition to select screenings in various venues in Los Angeles including the Hollywood Legion Theater and the Landmark Theatre in West LA. Following the screenings, IndieWire will be posting written and video coverage of moderated Q&As featuring filmmakers and subjects.

“IDA is proud to present a thoughtful selection of films that represent a multiplicity of voices, perspectives, and styles,” said IDA Director Rick Perez. “Our inclusive curatorial approach reflects our values and commitment to recognizing the role that the documentary form plays in helping audiences better understand the world around them.”

Theatrical screenings are as follows.

“The Rescue” (Hollywood Legion Theater), Monday, Sept. 20

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Sept. 21

“Rebel Hearts” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Sept. 28

“Flee” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Oct. 5

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Oct. 12

“The Velvet Underground” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Thursday, Oct. 14

“Summer of Soul” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Oct. 19

“The Sparks Brothers” (Landmark Theatre, West LA), Tuesday, Oct. 26

The list of screenings is always evolving, so follow along on IDA’s website for a complete list. Select digital screenings include “Val,” “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” “The Lost Leonardo,” “Ailey,” “The Real Charlie Chaplin,” “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It,” “Becoming Cousteau,” “All Light Everywhere,” “Julia,” “A Cop Movie,” and many more from September through December.

