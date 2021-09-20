Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ as Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Sudeikis took home the Golden Globe earlier this year for "Ted Lasso" and this Emmy marks the first time the actor has been nominated.

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has delighted audiences and critics with his performance as the mustachioed American soccer coach, and that love has paid off with an Emmy. Sudeikis just secured the award as Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

The win was a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers reiterating that the award was the actor’s to lose. The Apple TV+ series had already taken home awards in Casting, Sound mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys [and won Best Comedy Series]. This was one of a whopping 17 nominations for the series, that included nominations for leading man Sudeikis, as well as supporting actors Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt.

Sudeikis took home the Golden Globe earlier this year for “Ted Lasso” and this Emmy marks the first time the actor has been nominated. That sounds shocking, especially as the actor had been previously been on “Saturday Night Live” for 17 years and hadn’t received a nomination prior.

Sudeikis has used his platform on the series to talk about issues close to his heart. Earlier this year he made waves in a simple black sweatshirt at the Season 2 premiere of “Ted Lasso.” The sweatshirt was in support of Black English soccer players. “And our show is rooted in both, you know, despising things like bullying and racism or whatnot, but it also is rooted and takes place in London, in England. And so yeah, it was just our way to use this big fancy premiere to spotlight them and let them know we got their back,” Sudeikis said during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The second season of “Ted Lasso” is already streaming on Apple TV+ with much talk happening on social media about the tone of this new season. “‘Ted Lasso’ still feels like ‘Ted Lasso,’ and while there will be a lot more to say about the season once everyone has seen it, for now, that’s an incredible relief — and an impressive triumph,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers said in his “A-” review of the season.

The 73rd Primetime Emmys aired Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The three-hour event was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and, for the first time, available to stream on Paramount+. Follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news, including live updates, as the virtual awards ceremony airs Sunday night.

