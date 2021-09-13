Jeff Bridges ‘Excited’ to Keep Filming FX’s ‘Old Man’ with Cancer Now in Remission

Bridges shared the good news Monday that his cancer is in remission and "Covid is in the rearview mirror."

Actor Jeff Bridges shared the good news early Monday that his cancer is now in remission and his battle against Covid “is in the rearview mirror.” The Oscar-winning “Crazy Heart” star and “The Big Lebowski” icon revealed a diagnosis of lymphoma back in October 2020. Bridges is also the star and executive producer of FX’s upcoming “The Old Man,” which he’s ready to resume with his health back in order. Earlier this year, he learned he was diagnosed with Covid.

“My cancer is in remission — the ‘9 X 12’ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” Bridges wrote on social media, and “my covid is in the rearview mirror.”

In a post on his website, Bridges also revealed a first look at “The Old Man,” which marks his first return to television after five decades. “I’m excited to get back to work on The Old Man! It lookin’ good,” he wrote. “Here’s a peek..”

“The Old Man” was about two-thirds through filming when production was shut down by the pandemic in March 2020. Filming had just resumed when Bridges started cancer treatment last fall, with three episodes left to shoot.

Back during the summer TCA virtual press tour earlier this year, FX chairman John Landgraff said the plan is to start filming again in early 2020. Written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, “The Old Man” is based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name. The series centers on Bridges as the titular character, named Dan Chase, who fled the CIA decades ago to live off the grid. But when an assassin, played by Gbenga Akinnagbe, arrives unexpectedly to take Chase out, the former CIA whiz learns he must face up to his past to protect his future.

Bridges is joined by co-stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and EJ Bonilla. Executive producers are Bridges, Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, David Schiff, and Jon Watts, who also directed the pilot.

