‘Jungle Cruise’ Adds New Platforms as Evidence Suggests PVOD Marketing Lifts All Ships

From "Jungle Cruise" to "Don't Breathe 2," there's increasing evidence that PVOD marketing benefits films in theaters as well as at home.

On a Labor Day weekend when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exploded to a record $90 million initial four- day gross, Disney also expanded Premium VOD platforms for its $100 million-plus box office “Jungle Cruise” ($29.99). As with other PVOD titles, it’s making a strong debut on multiple charts after an initial Disney+ home exclusive.

“Jungle Cruise” leads at Vudu, which favors higher-priced titles with its revenue tally. Among transactional charts, iTunes has it as #3, with GooglePlay placing it at #5. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (Lionsgate/$5.99) repeats at #1 at both iTunes and Google, and at #5 is the highest non-PVOD films at Vudu. All of this reinforces that Disney can maximize returns from multiple outlets even as films still do well in theaters.

“Don’t Breathe 2” (Sony/$19.99), a surprise PVOD release after three weeks in theaters, is #2 at Vudu, #3 at iTunes, and #5 at GooglePlay. The film fell a modest 18 percent in theaters over the weekend at #6, a small drop possibly helped by new marketing for the PVOD release.

Long-running “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99), “Snake Eyes” (Paramount/$19.99), and “Respect” (United Artists/$19.99) round out the six films that made all the lists. “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (Universal/$19.99) made two charts to place #3 at both Vudu and iTunes. The animated sequel was the only other new entry this week.

©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Leading at Netflix are four fresh titles this week, with their usual eclectic mix. #1 is an original title, “Afterlife of the Party,” a fantasy comedy about a bratty girl brought back to life to undo her bad deeds starring Victoria Justice. Its director is Stephen Herek (“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus”) and though set in America, shot in South Africa for Covid reasons. “Worth,” a Sundance 2020 premiere that Netflix acquired earlier this year, stars Michael Keaton as a lawyer fighting for 9/11 survivors. Amy Ryan and Stanley Tucci co-star in the film directed by Sara Colangelo (“The Kindergarten Teacher.”)

In between are two vintage theatrical releases. Ryan Reynolds’ ongoing popularity is seen again with the 2011 “Green Lantern” at #2, with the 2008 comedy “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” starring Martin Lawrence at #3. Last week’s #1 “He’s All That” drops to #5.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for September 6. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. The Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

3. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Universal) – $19.99

4. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

5. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

6. No Man of God (RLJE) – $6.99

7. Respect (United Artists) – $19.99

8. Stillwater (Focus) – $19.99

9. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $19.99

Google Play

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

4. F9 (Universal) – $ 19.99

5. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

6. Mortal Kombat (Warner Bros.) – $ 5.99

7. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $19.99

8. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

10. Respect (United Artists) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers August 30 – September 5

1. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $29.99

2. Don’t Breathe 2 (Sony) – $19.99

3. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

5. F9 (Universal) – $ 19.99

6. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $19.99

7. Wrath of Man (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. Respect (United Artists) – $19.99

10. Black Widow (Disney) – $29.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, September 6; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Afterlife of the Party (2021 Netflix original)

2. Green Lantern (2011 theatrical release)

3. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008 theatrical release)

4. Worth (2021 Netflix original)

5. He’s All That (2021 Netflix original)

6. Wind River (2017 theatrical release)

7. Vivo (2021 animated Netflix original)

8. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021 VOD release)

9. Sweet Girl (2021 Netflix original)

10. Tears of the Sun (2003 theatrical release)

