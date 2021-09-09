13 Vehicles from ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Are Going Up for Sale, Including Furiosa’s War Rig

Time to bust out your wallets, "Mad Max" fans.

Want to drive Furiosa’s War Rig? Fans of George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” will finally get the chance when 13 of the iconic vehicles from the 2015 action movie masterpiece go up for auction. The sale is being conducted by Australia’s Lloyds Classic Car Auctions (via Variety) and is set for September 25 and September 26.

“Blown, super-turbo charged and armed to the teeth with weaponry and War Boys, the machines that outran the end of civilization have been unearthed in the greatest barn-find ever recorded,” reads Lloyds Classic Car Auctions description of the event. “Nitrous, noxious, and no-nonsense harbingers of hell, marking man’s uncanny ability to wring beauty even from that designed for death and destruction, art from power, meaning from machine.”

Included in the auction are two of the most iconic vehicles featured in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” including Furiosa’s War Rig (going by its official name of War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. Tanker and Ball Pig-Trailer) and The Doof Wagon, which counted drummers and the legendary guitar-playing Doof Warrior as its passengers in the movie. Also up for sale is the car driven early in the film by Nicholas Hoult’s character, Nux.

“Each of the vehicles was designed with safety in mind, but also with each and every one of their specific stunts, their deaths, their character arcs, built into the design, into the very DNA of how they were put together,” “Fury Road” production designer Colin Gibson once told Vulture. “The art department worked with the stunt department and with the mechanical-special-effects department to ensure that we had the best unit possible that could do what it needed to do to get airborne at 80 [kilometers] an hour, to spin through the air, to deposit its load safely but spectacularly.”

Furiosa’s War Rig started with the shell of a Volkswagen Beetle. Gibson said, “The War Rig is somewhere between an 18-wheel leviathan and a hot rod, and I tried to give it both of the above. And yet George had also given it quite a lot of crew. As it was the main barter vehicle out in the wasteland, it needed to have its own defense unit and that defense unit needed gun turrets, and so given that we’re a car-based society, the choice bombardier turret at the far end of the tanker was a Volkswagen.”

Gibson is returning to work with Miller on the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel, “Furiosa.”

