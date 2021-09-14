‘Maid’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Seeks a Better Life in Netflix Limited Series

Qualley stars alongside an impressive cast — including her own mother, actress Andie MacDowell.

After breaking out on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and delivering a stellar leading turn in the 2017 feature “Novitiate,” actress Margaret Qualley is entering the Netflix limited series game with “Maid.” The one-season series is inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive” and is created and written by “Shameless” writer and playwright Molly Smith Metzler. Netflix released the first trailer on Tuesday, which you can watch below.

Qualley stars as Alex, a young woman who’s recently left an abusive relationship with her young daughter in tow. The two have no money and are living in a shelter. In order to make ends meet, Alex takes to being a maid.

Qualley is the predominate focus in the trailer, but there’s an equally impressive cast surrounding her — including her own mother, actress Andie MacDowell. MacDowell plays Alex’s mother, Paula, a woman with undiagnosed bipolar disorder who doesn’t understand her daughter’s motivations to leave the father of her child. The audience sees Alex as she cleans various houses, some belonging to the uber-rich and others with less pristine possessions to protect. It looks like a key element of the series is the creation of a home, with Alex and her daughter simply wanting a safe place to call their own.

Nick Robinson, last seen in FX’s “A Teacher,” plays Alex’s abusive boyfriend, Sean, who based on the trailer tries to fight for custody of their child. Anika Noni Rose and Billy Burke also star.

Netflix gave a series order for 10 episodes back in 2019 with production starting in 2020. John Wells, Nzingha Stewart, Lila Neugebauer, Helen Shaver, and Quyen “Q” Tran will all direct various episodes throughout the season.

Margaret Qualley has quickly risen to become of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. She received rave reviews for her work in “Novitiate,” which IndieWire’s Kate Ebrland praised in her “A-” review back in 2017. She also recently appeared as one of Charles Manson’s followers in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Maid” premieres Friday, October 1 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.

