‘Midnight Mass’ New Trailer: Mike Flanagan’s Latest Limited Series Set to Terrify Netflix Subscribers

The premiere of "Midnight Mass," which hails from the "Haunting of Hill House" and "Doctor Sleep" director, is just a few weeks away.

Mike Flanagan has established himself as one of the leading names in horror, while helping Netflix become one the streaming industry’s leaders in the genre thanks to hits such as “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The director is hoping to strike gold for the popular streaming service once again with the long-awaited “Midnight Mass.” Netflix unveiled the latest trailer for the upcoming supernatural series on Wednesday.

Per Netflix, “Midnight Mass,” which is created and directed by Flanagan, tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community — but do these miracles come at a price?

The seven-episode limited series, which will premiere September 24 on Netflix, also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

“Midnight Mass” was one of numerous Hollywood titles that had to navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic during production. Flanagan revealed that the series completed shooting in December 2020; at the time, he noted the team made it through 83 uninterrupted days of production and said that completing the project amounted to one of the most difficult things of his career.

“Our COVID safety protocols were thorough, scientific, and strictly enforced. Our precautions paid off — we did not miss a single day of production, and unlike a lot of other shows, we did not shut down once,” Flanagan said in December 2020. “Not one time. 83 shooting days, without interruption. Which isn’t to say it wasn’t harrowing. Huge crew. Dozens of extras. Over 100 people in some interior scenes. It was the biggest and most ambitious project of my career thus far, and figuring out how to accomplish it safely became an unprecedented challenge.”

Check out the latest trailer for “Midnight Mass” below:

