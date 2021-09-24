Netflix’s ‘Clickbait’ Shoots to the Top of Nielsen’s Streaming Rankings

...and you won't believe what happens next!

Nielsen has released its latest report on the most-viewed streaming television shows — and No. 1 on the list will shock you!

Click this link to find out… oh, never mind. It’s “Clickbait,” the limited series that premiered August 25 on Netflix. The eight-episode thriller, which stars Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, and Zoe Kazan, was viewed for 912 million minutes from August 23 to August 29, garnering nearly twice as many views as runner-up “Outer Banks,” which has been the top-rated show on Nielsen’s reports for several weeks. “Outer Banks” was viewed for 483 million minutes during the aforementioned time frame, per Nielsen’s latest report.

Per Netflix, “Clickbait” focuses on Nick Brewer (Grenier), a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” Is this a threat or a confession? Or both? As his sister (Kazan) and wife (Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

Netflix also boasted the third most-viewed title in Nielsen’s latest streaming report: The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin-led “Grace and Frankie,” which premiered its seventh season August 13, is continuing to court viewers and was viewed for 469 million minutes from August 23 to August 29.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

Two non-Netflix titles rounded out Nielsen’s latest streaming viewership rankings. Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which had a strong debut on Nielsen’s report last week, has remained popular and was the fourth most-viewed show in the report, with 369 million views despite only four episodes being available at the time of Nielsen’s reporting. Disney+’s animated “What If…?” Marvel Cinematic Universe show was the seventh-most viewed in the report with 233 million views, despite only three episodes being available.

1. Clickbait (Netflix) – 912 million minutes

2. Outer Banks (Netflix) – 483 million minutes

3. Grace and Frankie (Netflix) – 469 million minutes

4. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) – 369 million minutes

5. The Chair (Netflix) – 310 million minutes

6. Virgin River (Netflix) – 268 million minutes

7. What If…? (Disney+) – 233 million minutes

8. Family Reunion (Netflix) – 199 million minutes

9. The Defeated (Netflix) – 194 million minutes

10. Lucifer (Netflix) – 190 million minutes

