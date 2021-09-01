Paul Schrader’s Next Film Is ‘Master Gardener,’ Starring Sigourney Weaver — First Details

Joel Edgerton is also attached to star in Schrader's follow-up to Venice premiere "The Card Counter."

Paul Schrader is world premiering his latest directorial effort, “The Card Counter,” in competition at the Venice Film Festival this week, but he’s already eyeing his next project. As first reported by Deadline, Schrader has set “Master Gardener” as his “Card Counter” follow-up. The “First Reformed” Oscar nominee has set Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver to star in the movie.

Per an official release, “Master Gardener” follows “a meticulous horticulturist (Edgerton) who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager (Weaver). When she demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great niece, it unlocks dark secrets from a buried violent past.”

“When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique,” Schrader said about the project.

Sales company HanWay is re-teaming with Schrader after “The Card Counter,” which the company sold around the world. Focus Features is releasing “The Card Counter” in U.S. theaters starting September 10. A24 was behind Schrader’s last release, the Oscar-nominated “First Reformed.” Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, and Willem Dafoe star in “The Card Counter.”

“Paul Schrader is at the top of his form, and HanWay is excited to be collaborating again with one of film’s greatest writer-directors,” added HanWay Films executive Gabrielle Stewart in a statement about Schrader’s new project. “’Master Gardener’ is the natural successor to the brilliant film ‘The Card Counter’ which will have its world premiere tomorrow at the Venice Film Festival. Character-driven, sexy and surprising, with plenty of intrigue one would expect from a Schrader film.”

Deadline adds: “Amanda Crittenden of Kojo Studios and Scott LaStaiti are producing with David Gonzales. Luisa Law and KOJO Studios’ Linda Ujuk and Dale Roberts will executive produce. Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year in the Southern United States.”

