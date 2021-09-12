‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ Wins Best Animated Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards

The win marks the fifth overall Emmy win for the acclaimed Adult Swim animated program, as well as its first for Outstanding Animated Program.

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” won the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Series during Sunday afternoon’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. This is the Adult Swim program’s first nomination for Best Animated Series and its first win.

Tartakovsky, an animation veteran, last won the Best Animated Series Emmy in 2005 for “Star Wars: Clone Wars,” which also won in 2004 alongside another of the creator’s beloved programs, “Samurai Jack.” Previously, Tartakovsky earned four nominations in the category for “Dexter’s Laboratory” and three nods for “The Powerpuff Girls.” Overall, Tartakovsky has 14 nominations along with five wins.

Heading into the Creative Arts Awards, “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” had won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, which was bestowed by a jury in late August. The Adult Swim animated series also won three trophies in the same category last year, when the full season wasn’t yet eligible for Best Animated Series. All-time, “The Simpsons” and “South Park” remain the most awarded shows in the Best Animated Series category, with 11 and five wins, respectively.

This year’s nominees included “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (which aired on Adult Swim), “Big Mouth” (Netflix), “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox), “The Simpsons” (Fox), and “South Park: The Pandemic Special” (Comedy Central).

Last year’s winner, “Rick and Morty,” was not eligible for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Season 5 did not premiere until June 20, well after the May 31 cut-off for Emmy eligibility, but the current season will qualify for the 2022 race. The Adult Swim series also won the category in 2018.

The 73rd Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 19 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The three-hour event will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and, for the first time, be available to stream on Paramount+. Check out IndieWire’s Emmy predictions to get the scoop on which series and stars are expected to win big throughout the event. Follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news, including live updates, as the virtual awards ceremony airs Sunday night.

