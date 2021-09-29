Quentin Tarantino Responds to All That Fuss Over Feet in His Movies: ‘That’s Just Good Direction’

"There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction," Tarantino said.

Quentin Tarantino loves a good foot shot (from the “wiggle your big toe” set piece in “Kill Bill” to all those feet on the dashboards in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and beyond), so much so that it’s become a calling card for his directorial style. Google “Quentin Tarantino foot fetish” and you get endless results tracking the history of Tarantino’s assumed obsession with feet. Search the same phrase on social media and you find hundreds of jokes on Tarantino’s alleged foot fetish. The director is well aware the public makes a big deal about the feet on display in his movies, but he takes it all in stride.

“I don’t take it seriously,” Tarantino said in an interview with GQ magazine earlier this month, although the publication did note that the director gave off “a sigh of disappointment that we would even think to ask such a thing.”

“There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies,” Tarantino said. “That’s just good direction. Like, before me, the person foot fetishism was defined by was Luis Buñuel, another film director. And Hitchcock was accused of it, and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

While accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild, Tarantino’s “Hollywood” star Brad Pitt humorously roasted the director for his foot shots. “I want to thank my co-stars,” Pitt said before rattling off the following list: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet. “Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA,” he concluded.

Tarantino has been making the press rounds since the summer in support of his debut novel, an adaptation of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” IndieWire’s Christian Blauvelt named the book an official Critic’s Pick, writing that Tarantino’s purpose “is to make people fall in love with swaths of pop culture that are continually undersung, and when he does express that love in this book, it’s contagious. His prose shimmers. We all know that not everything that glitters in Hollywood is gold. But like the soft, comforting light that emanates from your TV, Hollywood and its stories, even when they’re upsetting, sure can glow.”

As for Tarantino’s next movie, the director has yet to reveal how he plans to follow “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” All the director has said is that he’s sticking with his plan to retire from directing after his 10th movie, which will be his next.

