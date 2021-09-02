‘Red Notice’ Trailer: It’s Gal Gadot vs. Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix Actioner

Johnson's "Skyscraper" director Rawson Marshall Thurber is behind the camera for this super-sized Netflix actioner.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Don’t Look Up” isn’t the only Netflix original movie with a mega-star pairing coming to streaming this holiday movie season. The streaming giant has debuted the first trailer for “Red Notice,” an action-thriller that brings together Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. The film centers around a heist that brings together the FBI’s top criminal profiler and two of the world’s biggest criminals.

The official “Red Notice” synopsis from Netflix reads: “When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted — goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, ‘The Bishop’ (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.”

Starring opposite the A-list threesome are Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopolous in supporting roles. “Red Notice” is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, whose previous two directorial efforts, “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper,” both starred Dwayne Johnson in leading roles. Thurber is also known for his comedy films “DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story” and “We’re the Millers.”

Both Johnson and Reynolds have had theatrical box office hits (pandemic-wise, at least) this summer movie season thanks to “Jungle Cruise” and “Free Guy,” respectively. Disney recently announced Johnson would be returning for a “Jungle Cruise” sequel. Netflix is surely hoping “Red Notice” is a big enough hit to create a new action franchise starring three of the biggest stars in the world. The streamer is getting into the tentpole franchise game with upcoming sequels to “The Old Guard” and “Extraction” in development and “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3” already announced.

“Red Notice” launches globally on Netflix starting November 12. Watch the official trailer for the action tentpole below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.