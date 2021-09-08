‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Trailer: Jemima Kirke Stirs Things Up in the Netflix Series’ Long-Awaited Return

Netflix subscribers won't have to wait much longer for the return of one of the streaming service's most well-received comedies.

The return of one of Netflix’s most popular and critically well-received comedies is just a few weeks away. On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Sex Education” Season 3, which will premiere Friday, September 17. Created by Laurie Nunn, the hourlong series hasn’t released a new episode since January 2020 (due to pandemic-related production delays); the wait, as they say, makes the anticipation for the new season all the more intense.

The series’ Season 3 synopsis reads:

It’s a new year, Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are official, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.

Other new cast include Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also executive producers.

The first two seasons of “Sex Education” received strong reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Jude Dry praised Season 2 in their 2020 review as a “rare delight” and a PG-13 version of HBO’s similarly well-reviewed “Euphoria.”

“The eight-episode second season, which Netflix released in full on January 17 (2020), builds beautifully and confidently on the strengths of the first, while fleshing out the world of Moordale High and its cinematic fictional tow,” Dry said in their review. “…’Sex Education’ imagines a more colorful, more livable, and more loving world. Even if it wasn’t also hilarious, charming, and chock full of heart, that would be reason enough to love it.”

Check out the trailer for “Sex Education” Season 3 below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.