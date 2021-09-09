‘Star Trek’ Creator’s Son ‘Struggles’ with Tarantino’s Idea: Can’t Turn Series into ‘Reservoir Dogs’

Rod Roddenberry is "trying to have an open mind" about a Quentin Tarantino "Star Trek" movie.

Paramount Pictures is moving forward on a new “Star Trek” movie from “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman and screenwriters Geneva Robertson (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer, which means the long-discussed R-rated “Star Trek” movie from Quentin Tarantino is dead (at least for the time being). Tarantino successfully pitched an idea for a “Star Trek” movie to Paramount several years ago, and “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith was brought in to write the movie while Tarantino was in the middle of his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” press tour. Tarantino’s idea has been described as an earthbound, 1950s gangster movie (think “A Piece of the Action,” the 17th episode of “Star Trek: The Original Series” Season 2).

While fans may never get to see Tarantino’s “Star Trek” on the big screen, Rod Roddenberry recently told Forbes that he’s got mixed feelings on the integration of Tarantino’s aesthetic into the beloved space franchise. Rod Roddenberry is the son of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, for which he executive produces several “Star Trek” series that air on Paramount+ (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” etc.).

“I struggle with that because the way I’m pretty myopic with the way I see ‘Star Trek,’” Roddenberry said when asked about Tarantino’s “Star Trek” idea. “I mentioned that I grew up with fans coming up to me out saying how ‘Star Trek’ inspired them and gave them hope for the future. It’s the optimism and the messaging in there that make ‘Star Trek’ what it was. I truly believe that. If you create a ‘Star Trek,’ that is just action; that is not ‘Star Trek,’ in my opinion. That’s what makes it different than ‘Star Wars,’ and I love ‘Star Wars,’ but they can both coexist. And I love Tarantino’s work and the kind of films that he does. I am trying to have an open mind.”

Roddenberry continued, “I would be curious to read a script on his take. I do not think you could say we’re going to do a ‘Reservoir Dogs’-‘Star Trek.’ I’ll be honest, that doesn’t work for me, but he is a fan, and I think as a fan, he probably understands to some degree that ‘Star Trek’ has to have some of this messaging. I would be curious, and I would try to have an open mind, but I’m not sure what it would be. I am glad that people are willing to explore that at least.”

While Shakman is confirmed to direct the next “Star Trek” movie, there’s no word yet on whether or not previous film cast members such as Zachary Quinto, Chris Pine, or Zoe Saldana will be returning to the franchise.

