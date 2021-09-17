‘Succession’ Season 3 Trailer: The Roy Family Battle Royale Is Fall TV’s Must-See Event

The new season of HBO's Emmy-winning crown jewel starts October 17.

Nearly two years after the second season of HBO’s crown jewel “Succession” delivered a jaw-dropping finale, the Emmy-winning corporate drama is back on October 17. The third season of the Emmy winner picks up after Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) dropped a bombshell gauntlet pitting him against power-hungry patriarch Logan (Brian Cox). Watch the official full trailer for Season 3 below.

Per HBO, this season’s official logline hints at lots of drama to come: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

This new look at Season 3 delivers plenty of classic Roy moments featuring your favorite cast members, including Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans, and Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg. But this season also welcomes a lineup of high-profile guest stars and new cast members, including Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Korean music star Jihae.

Lathan plays Lisa Arthur, a high-profile and well-connected New York lawyer, while Edmond takes on the role of Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. Jihae is starring as a leading public relations consultant. Skarsgård is set for a recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder. Brody is playing Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes locked in a pivotal battle for the ownership of Waystar.

A recent report from Vulture revealed that Season 3 won’t tackle Covid because “[creator Jesse] Armstrong decided early on that the season’s finished scripts wouldn’t be rewritten to incorporate the ongoing pandemic. ‘These are really wealthy people,’ says [Shiv Roy actress] Sarah Snook. ‘And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.’”

As the Vulture report continues: “In March 2020, Mark Blum, who played the cruise-division executive Bill Lockhart, died of complications from COVID. Two regulars — [Alan] Ruck and [Brian] Cox — also contracted the virus. There was a lot of hurry up and wait; the goalposts for restarting production kept moving. After Zoom table reads and Zoom production meetings, shooting started in New York this past November. Italy, by summer’s end, was always the plan. There were alternatives if traveling there became unfeasible — the U.K., Massachusetts, Northern California — but by May 2021, it seemed safely doable, especially given ‘House of Gucci’s’ successfully completed European shoot.”

