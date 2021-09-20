‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Best Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmys

The Apple TV+ original series, produced by Warner Bros. TV, has already taken home Emmys for stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and more.

Everyone’s favorite mustachioed coach has just secured the Emmy for Best Comedy Series. “Ted Lasso” walked away with the prize many, including IndieWire’s own Ben Travers, said was the Apple TV+ series’ to lose.

“Ted Lasso” has been both a critics and audience darling since last year’s premiere, and based on its turnout at this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy, this win was definitely the worst-kept secret. The show has already taken home awards in Casting, Sound Mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing.

The series, now in its second season on Apple TV+, follows Jason Sudeikis as the eponymous character, an American gone to England to coach a soccer team. The series has garnered much love from fans, including a series of awards season pop-up events where special “Ted Lasso” biscuits were given out.

This was one of a whopping 20 nominations for the series, that included nominations for leading man Sudeikis, as well as supporting actors Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt. The series broke through at the Golden Globes back in February, with Sudeikis giving a great acceptance speech for his win that many said felt identifiable with the year we’ve all had.

The most recent season of the show is already causing people to predict more Emmys next year. According to Travers, this season’s Christmas special was an all-timer. “If you’re hooked by ‘Ted Lasso,’ then the Christmas Special delivers. But like so much of the Apple TV+ hit, there’s more going on if you want to look for it — or listen,” he said in his review.

In his Season 1 review of the series, Ben Travers said, “Ted wins you over just like he does everyone else; you can believe his team wants to play better for him because you would, too. Like so many great sports stories before it, “Ted Lasso” thrives on the old adage that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, but how you play the game. And ‘Ted Lasso’ plays the right way.”

You can celebrate the “Ted Lasso” win by immediately watching Season 2, which is still debuting new episodes weekly on Apple TV+.

The 73rd Primetime Emmys aired Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The three-hour event was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and, for the first time, available to stream on Paramount+. Follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news, including live updates, as the virtual awards ceremony airs Sunday night.

