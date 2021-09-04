Why It Only Took One Day of Telluride and Venice for Oscar Season to Take Off

From "Cyrano" to "Spencer" and a whole bunch of docs, the awards race got busy this week, and fast.

After a very weird awards season that mostly took place in virtual form, the industry is eager to get back to campaigning with some semblance of normalcy. So it should come as no surprise that on the first days of the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals, several Oscar contenders made their presence known, and fast. From the Peter Dinklage musical “Cyrano” to Will Smith in “King Richard” and Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” — not to mention a whole lot of documentaries — many movies that were question marks just a few days ago have planted their flags in conversations that will evolve for months to come. Others have reentered the fray, like Sundance winner “Flee” and Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket.”

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down at the Telluride Hotel to discuss the rush of activity they’ve experienced at the start of the Colorado gathering and how they expect the buzz to evolve in the days to come. Check out more Telluride analysis from Thompson here and the full Telluride lineup here.

Listen to the full episode below.



