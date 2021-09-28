‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer: Jonathan Majors Hunts for Idris Elba in Bloody Netflix Western

Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and more co-star in this "new school Western."

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for its upcoming Western film “The Harder They Fall,” which might just be one of the most star-studded titles of the fall movie season. Take a deep breath and check out this roster of actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King, Idris Elba, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole. If “The Harder They Fall” wasn’t one of your most anticipated films of 2021, it certainly just become one. Netflix is billing the film as “a new school Western.”

“The Harder They Fall” is the latest directorial effort from writer-director Jeymes Samuel. The filmmaker was behind the 2013 short film “They Die by Dawn,” a Western starring Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito. Samuel wrote “The Harder They Fall” with Boaz Yakin, best known as the director of “Remember the Titans” and screenwriter of “Now You See Me.”

The official synopsis for “The Harder They Fall” from Netflix reads: “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

In addition to co-writing and directing “The Harder They Fall,” Samuel also produced the project with Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. The latter is famous for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, such as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2,” and “Inglourious Basterds.” Bender has earned three Oscar nominations for Best Picture thanks to “Pulp Fiction,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

“The Harder They Fall” will stream on Netflix starting November 3 after having its world premiere at the London Film Festival next month. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

