‘The Many Saints of Newark’ World Premiere to Kick Off Inaugural Tribeca Fall Preview in September

The first event in the new fall series will bring one of the season's most anticipated films to New York City's Beacon Theatre.

Tribeca Enterprises is kicking off its newest event series, billed as “Tribeca Fall Preview,” on a high note. “The Sopranos” prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark,” will have its world premiere on the opening night of Tribeca’s first fall event on September 22 at the Beacon Theatre on Broadway.

“The Many Saints of Newark” follows a young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) during his youth in one of the most tumultuous periods in Newark, New Jersey’s history. Its a time when rivals of the Sopranos’ DiMeo crime family are challenging them for power against the backdrop of the Newark race riots. Dickie Moltisanti — Tony’s idol, Carmela Soprano’s cousin, and Christopher Moltisanti’s father — struggles to manage his professional and personal responsibilities while influencing Tony’s life trajectory that led him to become the powerful mob boss depicted in the acclaimed HBO series that ran from 1999-2007.

Gandolfini is the son of the late James Gandolfini, who won three Emmys for his portrayal of Tony on the original show. The “Many Saints” cast is rounded out by Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga.

“Sopranos” creator David Chase wrote the screenplay alongside series writer Lawrence Konner. It’s directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed nine episodes of the series, as well as episodes of “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones.”

Tribeca Fall Preview is being billed as a season-long event series that spans entertainment mediums in the spirit of the Tribeca Festival, offering “entertaining, thought-provoking, and often surprising programming from emerging voices and established filmmakers.”

“When it premiered on HBO in 1999, ‘The Sopranos’ made an immediate cultural impact and cemented its place as one of television’s greatest dramas,” said Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, Tribeca Festival co-founders, in an official statement. “We look forward to launching this exciting new series with ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ the latest Sopranos story from David Chase and director Alan Taylor.

Warner Bros. will release “The Many Saints of Newark” in theaters on October 1. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days from that date.

Tickets for the premiere go on sale today at 10 a.m. ET on Tribeca’s website.

All guests 12 and older will be required to provide proof of vaccination, either on their smartphone, with a physical copy, or through the New York State Excelsior/NYC COVID Safe App. They must also have an appropriate matching ID. Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult. Masks are required inside the theater except while actively eating and drinking. Tribeca notes that government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change; current information will be posted on the Beacon Theatre’s website.

