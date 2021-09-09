‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski Reboot Sci-Fi Saga

First footage from the film was revealed at CinemaCon by Warner Bros., who releases the film December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.

One of the projects to finally get a full glimpse during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon was “The Matrix Resurrections.” Of the many revelations out of the trailer is that the much-speculated-over title of the fourth “Matrix” installment is, indeed, “Resurrections.” Now the trailer has become available to view online. It’s the first return to the “Matrix” universe on the big screen since 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” with Lana Wachowski handling solo directing duties sans sister Lilly. The film is to be released in theaters and on HBO Max December 22. Watch the trailer below.

“The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, as well as Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. They’re joined by a wave of high-profile co-stars including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Unwumere, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Plot details have been hush-hush so far, but Reeves recently described the film as “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring.” The actor said, “It’s another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action.” While on BBC’s “The One Show,” he added, “All will be revealed.”

When asked by “The One Show” hosts if “The Matrix 4” would end up being a prequel portraying events from before the original 1999 movie, Reeves only provided this tease: “No, no. No going in the past.”

The film, written by Wachowski with authors David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, has been in development since 2017. Top-secret filming began in San Francisco on February 4, 2020 under the code name “Project Ice Cream,” with filming also taking place in Germany and Chicago. Production was halted on March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then resumed in August. Filming wrapped in November 2021.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II told The Hollywood Reporter he was starstruck on set when Keanu Reeves arrived to film their first scene together. “I remember Keanu and his first line,” the actor said. “I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh shit, I’m really in “The Matrix,”‘ It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making ‘The Matrix 4’ at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it.”

