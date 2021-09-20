‘The Worst Person in the World’ Trailer: Joachim Trier’s Dark Rom-Com Won Best Actress at Cannes

Expect the film to be a likely submission from Norway for the Best International Feature Oscar.

One of the most adored entries out of the Cannes Film Festival main competition this year was Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.” The third film in the director’s “Oslo Trilogy,” following “Reprise” and “Oslo, 31 August,” this romantic dark comedy won Renate Reinsve the Best Actress prize from the jury. Watch the first trailer for the film below ahead of its release on October 15.

Here’s the official synopsis from Neon: “‘The Worst Person in the World’ is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.”

This looks to be Neon’s next foreign-language awards hopeful, and a likely submission from Norway for the Best International Feature Oscar. “The Worst Person in the World” next screens at the New York Film Festival.

From IndieWire’s review out of the Cannes Film Festival: “A sharp and entrancing pivot back to the restless films he once made about beautiful young people suffering from the vertigo of time moving through them, Trier’s latest film embraces the idea that originality might be a touch overrated. In fact, Julie’s life could even be seen as a cautionary tale about the perils of waiting to become the unique flowers we’re all promised to blossom into one day, even if it understands that some lessons can only be learned the hard way.”

“Reinsve’s performance believably renders Julie smart enough to become anything she wants, but also naive enough to feel blindsided by the realization that she’ll eventually have to choose what that will be,” the review continues. “Her Julie is so easy to root for, and yet when Trier and his co-writer Eskil Vogt confront how badly people can treat each other as they scramble to make the best of themselves, Reinsve ensures that ‘The Worst Person in the World’ delivers on its ironic wink of a title.”

Watch the trailer for “The Worst Person in the World” below.

