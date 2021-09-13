How to Watch the 2021 Emmys

Cord cutters won't have to miss out on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show, which will be hosted in Los Angeles on September 19.

Is 2021 going to be the year that “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” shine? Will “WandaVision” and “The Boys” offer proof that superpowered television can win major awards? Is “Conan” going to get a warm sendoff from Academy voters? All of these questions and more will be answered on Sunday, September 19 during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Television fanatics have several options to tune into the event, including an easy option for those who prefer streaming. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast on CBS on September 19 at 5 p.m. PT. The event will also be streamed on Paramount+, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service. A one-month subscription to the ad-supported version of Paramount+ costs $4.99; the ad-free Premium subscription costs $9.99 per month. The streaming service also offers free trials.

Cord cutters can also access CBS and the Emmys via several other streaming options: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling offer CBS streams in select TV markets. All of those platforms offer free trials.

Though the 2020 Emmys were (mostly) held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in-person in an outdoor venue in Los Angeles, albeit with a limited number of invited nominees. Cedric the Entertainer is set to host the festivities.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

IndieWire has been covering the talent behind television’s Emmy-nominated shows since the 2021 Emmy nominees were announced in July. IndieWire’s Ben Travers analyzed the biggest snubs and surprises of the Emmy nominations in July, including the unexpected success of superhero titles such as “The Boys” and “WandaVision,” as well as Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and “Cobra Kai.” At the time, Travers noted that several acclaimed projects, including Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology and Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad,” were noticeably overlooked by Academy voters.

