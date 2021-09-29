William Shatner’s ‘TekWar’ Novels Set for Adult Animated Series, Possible ‘Multiverse’ Expansion

William Shatner is bringing his sci-fi "TekWar" franchise back in the form of a new TV series.

“TekWar” was William Shatner’s ’90s sci-fi passion project. Thirty-odd years later, he’s adapting his sci-fi world into an adult animated television series.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Shatner, best known for portraying James T. Kirk in the original “Star Trek” series, is working with Pure Imagination Studios to develop and produce the adaptation. Per Deadline, the “TekWar” novels are set in the year 2043 and follow a former detective in futuristic Los Angeles who was framed for the crime of dealing an illegal mind-altering drug in the form of a bio-digital microchip. It poses a great threat to humanity and has the potential to become a virus that will lead to an unrecoverable future.

Shatner’s nine “TekWar” novels, which were ghost-written by Ron Goulart, were published from 1989 to 1997. The “TekWar” novels were adapted into a variety of mediums, including four television movies, a two-season live-action series, as well as comic books and a video game.

“We are very excited to work with the legendary William Shatner to reimagine the world of ‘TekWar’ at a post-pandemic time,” John P. Roberts, Pure Imagination’s chief content officer, said in a statement to Deadline. “’TekWar’ was truly ahead of its time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality. It’s becoming our reality now, and we’re excited to build a storyverse around it.”

Deadline described the upcoming animated series as a “mixed-reality” project; though the series can be appreciated without any knowledge of its previous iterations, viewers will be able to “participate” with the show in different forms of technology via mobile, tablets, or wearable devices, according to the publication. The “TekWar” series reportedly aims to revitalize the IP; producers told Deadline that the series is the “first step” in building a multiverse based on “TekWar.”

As for Shatner, the actor has reprised his “Star Trek” role in a variety of titles following his work on the original series and has appeared in a handful of recent projects. Shater’s recent television credits include hosting the History channel’s “The UnXplained” non-fiction series, and he also has film credits in titles such as “Senior Moment,” “Devil’s Revenge,” and “To Your Last Death.”

Deadline’s full report on the “Tekwar” news can be read here.

