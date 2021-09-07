Wong Kar Wai to Release ‘In the Mood for Love’ Footage That’s Never Been Seen Before

The Hong Kong auteur's first NFT film is edited out of unused material from the first day of shooting his acclaimed romance.

While we have to wait a little longer for the next new masterpiece from Wong Kar Wai (his long-awaited dramatic series, “Blossoms Shanghai,” is said to be forthcoming sometime next year), the director is taking a look back at his most beloved film, “In the Mood for Love.” The Hong Kong auteur is releasing a new short film as an NFT, as part of a Sotheby’s auction that includes various iconic memorabilia from his filmography, including the yellow leather jacket worn by Leslie Cheung in “Happy Together.”

“In the Mood for Love — Day One” is an NFT short film that features “rare footage starring Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as characters utterly different from the iconic lovers in the original film. This unique artwork celebrates the critical and wondrous moment when a creative idea is first conceived, while marking the first Asian film NFT ever to be offered in international auction houses.”

The film is edited from never-before-seen footage shot on the first day of production of the original masterpiece, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim in 2000. The film won the Grand Technical Prize as well as Best Actor for Tony Leung, who became the first Hong Kong actor to win the award.

“All creation originates from a single thought,” Wong said. “The ‘Humane King Sutra’ describes that every thought consists of ninety flashes, and within each flash lives nine hundred sparks and extinguishments. Where did the first thought of ‘In the Mood for Love’ originate from? Hard to say. What’s certain was that February 13, 1999 was the first day when I put that thought into action. The first day of every film production is like the first date with your dream lover — it is filled with fright and delight, like skating on thin ice. An arrow never returns to its bow; twenty years on, this arrow is still soaring.”

The Sotheby’s sale marks the 30th anniversary of Jet Tone Films, Wong’s production company. The auction includes many collectibles handpicked by Wong, including props, costumes, posters, photographs and box sets, each with a certificate signed by Wong.

Check out the silent first teaser for “In the Mood for Love — Day One” below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jet Tone Films (@jettonefilms)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.