Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun on ‘Rust’ Set That Kills Cinematographer, Injures Director

The incident took place October 21 at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. It is under investigation.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” after she was shot by a prop gun fired by Baldwin. The director, Joel Souza, was hit and injured by a bullet and is being treated at an area hospital, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location south of Santa Fe, Thursday afternoon in response to a 911 caller reporting a shooting on set. No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” reads a statement from the sheriff’s department. “Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official told Deadline earlier. “No arrests or charges have been filed.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios told the New York Times that the incident happened in the middle of a scene that was being rehearsed or filmed. “We’re trying to determine right now how and what type of projectile was used in the firearm,” he said.

The International Cinematographers Guild released the following statement Thursday night: “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family,”

Hutchins, who was based in Los Angeles, graduated from AFI in 2015. She was named one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019. She previously worked as an investigative journalist on documentaries in Europe, according to her website.

The Ukraine native’s credits include Pollyanna McIntosh’s horror film “Darlin’,” which premiered at SXSW in 2019; Adam Egypt Mortimer’s “Archenemy,” which premiered at Beyond Fest last year; and Mike Nell’s “Blindfire.”

Her recent Instagram posts include a video of her riding horseback in New Mexico on a day off from production, and a photo of the film’s cast and crew alongside a message of IATSE solidarity.

“Rust” stars Baldwin as outlaw Harland Rust, whose grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. CAA Media Finance and Highland Film Group launched sales on the film at last year’s Cannes virtual market.

Fatal on-set gun incidents in Hollywood history include Brandon Lee, who died while shooting the 1994 film “The Crow,” and Jon-Erik Hexum, who died while shooting an episode of the 1984 CBS TV series “Cover Up.” In Hexum’s case, he held the gun while simulating Russian roulette; Lee died when cast member Michael Massee fired the gun in a scene.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.