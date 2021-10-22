Alec Baldwin: ‘My Heart Is Broken’ Over ‘Tragic Accident’ and ‘I’m Fully Cooperating’ with Police

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he said.

Alec Baldwin broke his silence on Twitter about the tragic accident on the set of his indie film “Rust” that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the hospitalization of director Joel Souza. Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set after she was shot by a prop gun fired by Baldwin, the film’s star and producer.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote on social media. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

Baldwin added, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

As reported by IndieWire, an email was sent out to IATSE Local 44 members revealing the gun used in the scene contained “a live round” and the production’s propmaster was not a member of Local 44. Director Souza also was hit and injured by a bullet and was treated at an area hospital before being released.

In the email that IATSE Local 44 sent to its membership, Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc described the event as an “an accidental weapons discharge” in which “a live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor.” IATSE Local 44 confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects and Construction Departments on the set of “Rust” were “staffed by New Mexico crew members. There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet.”

Read Baldwin’s full statement in the posts below.

