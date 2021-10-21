‘Ambulance’ Trailer: Michael Bay Directs Jake Gyllenhaal in a Ticking-Clock Action Frenzy

Michael Bay's latest action thriller is based on a 2005 Danish film by the same name.

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Ambulance,” the latest action thriller from “Transformers” helmer Michael Bay. A remake of a 2005 Danish film of the same name directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen, Bay’s movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The two actors play a pair of bank robbers who hijack an ambulance, operated by a paramedic (Mexican actress Eiza González) and carrying a patient in critical condition. The big-budget action title wrapped shooting in March 2021 and is slated for a theatrical release on February 18, 2022.

Set in Los Angeles over the course of a single day, the film stars Mateen as a hardworking guy with a wife and a kid. With his wife facing serious illness, he desperately needs $231,000 for her surgery. When he reaches out to a criminal friend (Gyllenhaal), he gets talked into taking part in a major bank heist that could net $32 million. Naturally, the robbery goes awry when the two inadvertently shoot an LAPD officer. Before they know it, they find themselves on the lamb in an ambulance with a paramedic and the dying officer as their prisoners. Mateen’s character faces a dilemma: He must decide between saving his wife and saving the dying patient.

In the Danish version, the two main characters are brothers. This iteration has passed through many hands. Australian “Patriot Games” director Phillip Noyce was originally attached before being replaced two years later by Israeli duo Navot Papushado and Aharon Keshales. When Bay took over in 2020, Dylan O’Brien was set to star as Gyllenhaal’s brother. Mateen joined soon thereafter and the role was retooled as a friend. The cast also includes Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, and Moses Ingram.

Chris Fedak penned the script. The original Danish film was produced by Nordisk Film Productions. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak are producers

Bay most recently directed the Netflix action flick “6 Underground,” starring Ryan Reynolds, and he’s also developing “Black 5” for Sony. Gyllenhaal most recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Guilty,” a thriller which reunited him with “Southpaw” director Antoine Fuqua.

Check out the trailer for “Ambulance” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.