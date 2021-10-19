‘Being the Ricardos’ First Trailer: See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Aaron Sorkin's new film stars Nicole Kidman as the "I Love Lucy" star opposite Javier Bardem as her on- and off-screen husband Desi Arnaz.

Amazon Studios has released the first teaser trailer for “Being the Ricardos,” a new feature film about the real-life marriage of famed “I Love Lucy” duo Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The movie, which has been in the works since 2015, is finally preparing for a theatrical release after wrapping filming in early 2021. Backed by Amazon Studios, the film stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Ball and Arnaz, respectively. Aaron Sorkin wrote the script and is directing the film, his third directorial effort following “Molly’s Game” and the Oscar-nominated “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Though there was initial backlash to Kidman’s casting, the couple’s daughter Lucie Arnaz has been vocal in her support of Sorkin’s choice to cast Kidman. Now an outspoken proponent of the film after some initial criticism of certain creative choices, Arnaz introduced the teaser trailer in a personal video, with many kind works for the artistic team.

“[Aaron Sorkin] captured the essence of that time in their lives so well. He captured the heart of my mother, my father, their relationship,” Arnaz said. “And Nicole Kidman became my mother’s soul. She crawled into her head. She cared very deeply about this part, it shows. And I believed everything she said. …Javier Bardem, he really doesn’t look that much like my dad. But he has everything that Dad had. he has his wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality, his strength and tenacity, and you can tell from the performance that he just loved him.”

“Being the Ricardos” takes place over the course of one week of production of “I Love Lucy,” during which Ball and Arnaz receive some upsetting news that could jeopardize both their marriage and their careers. Most of the action takes place during rehearsals, with a few scenes at the couple’s home in Chatsworth, California. There are a limited number of flashback scenes as well.

In addition to Kidman and Bardem, the film stars J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, who played Lucy and Ricky’s landlord Fred Mertz on “I Love Lucy,” and Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, best known for playing Lucy’s best friend Ethel Mertz. The film also features Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Linda Lavin, and Jake Lacy.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” below.

