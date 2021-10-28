The Most Comfortable Gaming Chairs for All Budgets

The right chair can make your gaming experience that much better.

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As any gamer knows, you can spend hours in one seat and the strain on your neck, back, or shoulder area can affect your gaming experience. Gaming is as competitive as it is fun, but it’s not worth putting your health at risk, which is why choosing the right chair is so important.

Gaming chairs aren’t that much different from regular office chairs, especially when it comes to integral functions like ergonomics and comfort, plus back and lumbar support. But they do tend to look a little different. Most gaming chairs are pretty bulky and can sometimes feel just like a recliner, which is a good thing if you spend a lot of time gaming. To offer you some variety, we picked out seven of the most comfortable gaming chairs for a range of budgets. The chairs listed will make a great holiday gift for the gamer in your life.

The chairs on our list are eclectic in design, fabric, and price (ranging from $160–$1600), and they’re versatile enough that they can be used for just about any activity that requires a sturdy seat. These chairs are also great gifts for birthday, holidays, and other occasions. If you’re interested in more gaming guides, check out best gaming headphones and best gifts for gamers.

Related 'Metroid Dread' Review: A Worthy Addition to Nintendo's Classic Franchise

The Most Comfortable Office Chairs for Any Budget Related 'Copshop' Breaks Through in Action-Crazy Specialty Box Office Rankings

Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series -- Was It 'The Queen's Gambit' All Along?

Razer is a trusted brand for tech gear and gaming accessories, but this is the company’s first time releasing a gaming chair. Made from synthetic leather, the Razer Iskur is designed to give you the perfect posture for long-term gaming. The chair comes equipped with high density foam cushions and an adjustable, ergonomic lumbar support system.

Based on a number of positive user reviews, Vertagear’s SL5000 is a great gaming chair overall. With thick memory foam and neck and lumbar support, this chair is suitable for long or short gaming sessions. It has an adjustable 4D armrest, along with an adjustable backrest that reclines up to 140 degrees. The seat height and the chair’s tilt tension can be adjusted as well. The VG-SL5000 is designed to hold up to 300 pounds, and it’s available in a bunch of different colors including black, red, green, and white.

Looking for a chair under $250? This gaming chair from Arozzi provides comfort and durability at a bargain price. This chair is ergonomically designed for long hours of gaming, and has an adjustable lumbar pillow for personalized comfort and flexibility. Unlike some of the more expensive options on our list, you won’t be able to adjust the armrest, but there are other great features like 360-degree swivel capabilities and custom height adjustment. You can purchase this chair in blue (pictured above), black, white, red, and green.

Another budget-friendly option, the ergonomic design makes this adjustable revolving swivel chair an ideal seat for gaming, distance learning, and completing other work at your desk. Every single part of the Ohaho chair can be adjusted to give you the perfect comfort. Features include a 90-180 degree adjustable backrest, vertical adjustable armrests, a 360-degree swivel round base, retractable footrest, removable headrest pillow, and lumbar cushion. The chair comes in multiple colors including pink, yellow, green, orange, black, and white.

The Emerson Ergonomics Gaming Chair is an excellent choice for gamers who want an alternative to the traditional race car design, and you can get one in red, black, or blue. Developed by gamers for gamers, this comfortable chair is designed for long rounds of gameplay. It offers maximum breathability and heat dissipation to keep you cool and dry so you can focus on the game, and a unique paddle control system located at the top of the chair (versus the bottom) to adjust the chair to your comfort level. This gaming chair is made from a blend of Korean Wintex mesh, high-grade DuPont yarn, and finished with “thread used in German luxury cars.” This chair also has an adjustable lumbar system, a 3D adjustable headrest, and seat depth control.

Get comfortable and heighten your gaming experience with DXRacer’s Tank Series chairs. They’re not just for gaming; DXRacer chairs are comfortable enough to become your seat of choice for working and relaxing, too. What sets them apart from other office chairs? A higher backrest to support your full spinal column (from pelvis to neck). Designed to hold up to 450 pounds, this stylish chair offers a stable metal five-point base with adjustable gas springs, allowing the user to adjust for varying heights to better meet the needs of your office or computer desk.

Herman Miller puts a lot of research into creating some of the best chairs around. The company partnered with Logitech G and pro gamers, alongside ergonomic and medical experts, to study how gamers sit and move. That research helped them come up with ideal designs for long-term gaming such as the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody Gaming chair, which features cooling foam and additional layers of foam to help you sit in a more upright position, and adjusts to the unique shape of your spine. You might also enjoy the special edition Herman Miller Aeron Gaming Chair.

The GTRacing ergonomic racing style gaming chair has a sturdy base that can hold up to 350 pounds, and it’s equipped with many of the features that the other chairs offer, such as adjustable seat height, head and lumbar support, and an armrest that you can move in four directions.

Leather and mesh aren’t your only fabric options for gaming chairs. This gaming chair from Anda Seat is made from soft linen fabric, and is designed to promote upright posture. It includes a plush velour pillow and lumbar support cushion, 4D armrest, and a sturdy aluminum base. The chair is available in gray (pictured), black, and blue.

Here’s a chair that Marvel fans might find it hard to resist. The Marvel Avengers swivel chairs from Neo Chair feature thick and durable leather, an extra-wide adjustable molded seat made from high-density foam, and adjustable armrests with rounded polyurethane to fit your arms perfectly. There’s also a headrest and lumbar cushion, dual wheel casters that are smooth and quiet as you move around in your chair, and a durable metal frame. The chair is available in a bunch of different designs inspired by the Avengers, including Black Panther (pictured), Spide-Mman, Captain America, Deadpool, and Iron Man.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.