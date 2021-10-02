"Chucky" looks to be both a spin-off as well as a continuation of the long-running horror film franchise.

It’s been 33 years since audiences first met serial killer Charles Lee Ray who transferred his soul into the Good Guy doll, Chucky. In that time, he’s been the star of several movies — and now a Syfy television series. Based on the trailer just released, Chucky might be getting too old for this, but audiences certainly aren’t.

“Chucky” looks to be both a spin-off as well as a continuation of the film franchise, with young Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) finding Chucky (once again voiced by Brad Dourif) at a yard sale. From there, the doll sets out to wreck havoc and terrorize Hackensack, New Jersey once again. We also look to be going back in time to see how Charles Lee Ray became the serial killer he was prior to having his soul transferred into a very ugly piece of plastic.

The “Child’s Play” franchise has continued to put out sequels and, if you’ve been following the movies since 1988, the series also looks to be continuing that history. Jennifer Tilly appears to be reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s long-suffering paramour and the star of 1998’s “Bride of Chucky.” We also see the return of Nica Pierce (played by Dourif’s own daughter, Fiona), the star of the most recent features “Curse of Chucky” and “Cult of Chucky.” (Spoiler: The end of that series saw Charles Lee Ray possess Nica.)

This series has been in development since 2019, around the time Orion Pictures made the controversial move of rebooting the original film without Mancini and company, which angered fans and actress Jennifer Tilly. Series creator Don Mancini acts as creator and writer of all 10-episodes of the series. In addition to Mancini and David Kirschner, “Channel Zero” creator Nick Antosca is also on board as an executive producer.

When the series was announced, Mancini said, “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

“Chucky” premieres Tuesday, October 12 on Syfy. Watch the trailer below.



Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.