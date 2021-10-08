‘Clickbait’ Maintains Reign on Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings, ‘Lucifer’ Rises

September is shaping up to be a banner month for Netflix's original series, which are courting an impressive number of viewers.

It was another banner week for Netflix’s “Clickbait” drama series, which was the most-viewed original streaming television show for the third week straight.

That stat comes from Nielsen’s latest report on the most-viewed streaming shows, which stated that “Clickbait” was viewed for 1,108 million minutes from September 6 to September 12, narrowly beating out “Lucifer,” the always-popular Netflix drama that premiered its sixth and final season on the streaming service September 10. “Lucifer” has long been a ratings hit and a mainstay on many of Nielsen’s latest streaming reports and will likely endure on Nielsen’s weekly rankings as fans bid farewell to the fantasy series, which originally premiered on Fox in 2016. “Lucifer” was the second most-viewed show of the week, with 1,052 million minutes viewed, after only two days of availability.

Nielsen’s data is only based on United States audiences using TV sets and only covers Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. The company releases its streaming data reports on a roughly one-month delay due to an arrangement with the aforementioned streaming services. The entertainment industry’s major streamers do not regularly release their own verifiable viewership data.

Related New Movies: Release Calendar for October 8, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Netflix's 'Clickbait' Easily Tops Nielsen's Streaming Rankings for the Second Straight Week Related 'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

'The Lord of the Rings': Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Big Money Adaptation

Nielsen’s delayed reporting means that there’s a “Squid Game” shaped hole in the company’s latest streaming report. Netflix’s unexpected hit premiered on September 17 and could be factored into Nielsen’s report next week — if social media buzz about Hwang Dong-hyuk’s survival drama series is any indication, expect “Squid Game” to rack up major viewership numbers when we see them next week.

Outside Netflix, Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Only Murders in the Building” eked out places for themselves in the streaming rankings. The former show was viewed for 346 million minutes, while the latter was viewed for 334 million minutes, per Nielsen. Disney+’s animated “What If…?” superhero series was the ninth most-viewed show of the week, with 258 million minutes viewed.

Top 10 Original Streaming TV Shows

1. Clickbait (Netflix) – 1,108 million minutes

2. Lucifer (Netflix) – 1,052 million minutes

3. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) – 691 million minutes

4. Money Heist (Netflix) – 538 million minutes

5. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu) – 346 million minutes

6. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – 334 million minutes

7. The Circle (Netflix) – 292 million minutes

8. Grace and Frankie (Disney+) – 271 million minutes

9. What If…? (Disney+) – 258 million minutes

10. Sharkdog (Netflix) – 238 million minutes

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.