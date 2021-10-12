‘Colin in Black and White’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Series Tackles Colin Kaepernick’s Early Life

Ava Duvernay's upcoming limited series will explore Colin Kaepernick's high school years, examining issues such as race, class, and culture.

Ava DuVernay’s latest Netflix project will examine the life and career of civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick via “Colin in Black & White,” which is slated to premiere October 29 on Netflix. Netflix unveiled the trailer for the six-episode limited series on Tuesday, October 11. Watch the first full trailer below.



Per Netflix, the limited series “chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. ‘Colin in Black & White’ stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said in a statement last year. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

DuVernay co-created the series with Kaepernick. She directed the first episode and all of the present-day Kaepernick scenes. Sheldon Candis directed Episode 2, Robert Townsend directed Episodes 3 and 4, Angel Kristi Williams directed Episode 5, and Kenny Leon helmed Episode 6. The limited series is executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick, and Michael Starrbury.

Previously, DuVernay and Netflix have released the limited series “When They See Us” and the feature documentary “13th. Her past directorial efforts outside of the streamer include “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018), “Selma” (2014), and “Middle of Nowhere” (2012), among others. DuVernay previously created OWN’s “Cherish the Day” drama series as well as the long-running “Queen Sugar.”

Kaepernick is a former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through peaceful protests. Since the 2016 season, Kaepernick hasn’t been offered a position in the NFL, despite two appearances in NFC Championship games, one Super Bowl, and the sixth-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement last year. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Check out the trailer for “Colin in Black & White” below:

