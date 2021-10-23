Corey Feldman Auctioning Off Prosthetic Ear from ‘Stand by Me’ as NFT

The prop from the 1986 classic can be yours during an auction that kicks off on Halloween.

In honor of his 50th birthday earlier this year actor Corey Feldman has announced a partnership with Cosmic Wire to auction off a crazy collection of hybrid NFTs. The collection starts with the actual prosthetic ear he wore while playing Teddy Duchamp (whose abusive father burned his ear) in the 1986 coming-of-age classic “Stand by Me,” based on the novella by Stephen King.

The auction will launch on Sunday, October 31 beginning at 12 p.m. PST and will close on Wednesday, November 3. One winner will receive the authentic prosthetic from the movie, along with a 1-of-1 digital art NFT. Additionally, Feldman is offering the mold paired with an NFT that is available for a cool $12.

“I don’t know what you’re going to do with the ear,” said Corey Feldman when announcing the auction. “Wear it for Halloween, throw darts at it, use it as a coaster! The possibilities are limitless.”

Corey Feldman’s next NFTs will be based on his other iconic films including “The Goonies,” “The Lost Boys,” “Gremlins,” “Dream a Little Dream,” and “The Burbs.” A portion of the proceeds will go to LET ME HELP, a foundation supporting anti-bullying, cancer victims, and Covid-19 relief.

Related 'Stand by Me' Star Wil Wheaton Says Parents' Emotional Abuse Powered His Breakout Performance

'A Tale of Two Coreys' Trailer: Corey Feldman and Corey Haim Are Used and Abused by Hollywood -- Watch Related Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 30 Films the Director Wants You to See

45 Directors Pick Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Tarantino, del Toro and More

The “Stand by Me” auction also coincides with the 35th anniversary of the movie.

Feldman has long been an advocate for victims in Hollywood. Earlier this year he accused Marilyn Manson of “decades of long mental and emotional abuse” as well as grooming. In 2017, he publicly accused actor John Grissom of molesting him in the late 1980s. Feldman had been saying for years that he was the victim of Hollywood’s pedophilia ring.

“Stand by Me” has remained a powerful force in its cast members’ lives. Earlier this year, Feldman’s co-star Wil Wheaton talked about how his parents’ emotional abuse fueled his performance in the Rob Reiner-directed film as Gordie. “I didn’t want to be an actor when I was a kid. My parents forced me to do it, my mother made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children’s agent, ‘I want to do what mommy does,’” said Wheaton, whose mother Debra was an actress and his father Richard a medical specialist. “And through a combination of an incredible emotional abuse from my father and a lot of manipulation, using me, from my mother, it really put me in that place.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.