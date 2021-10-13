‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer: Larry David Returns as a ‘Singular Man’ on HBO

October is shaping up to be a prett-ay good time for HBO.

The world has changed but Larry David hasn’t. That’s the best possible news for the legion fanbase of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the comedian’s long-running half-hour series. HBO dropped the trailer for its upcoming Season 11 on Wednesday, October 13, featuring guest stars Patton Oswalt, Vince Vaughn, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and more.

The series originally debuted in 2001 and has run for more than 100 episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”).

Per HBO, the comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Related Kumail Nanjiani Says All Those 'Silicon Valley' Jokes Calling Him Ugly 'Didn't Feel Great'

'Scenes From a Marriage' Director on Big Changes, Fourth-Wall Breaks, and the Series' Future Related The Greatest Horror Movies of All-Time

Emmy Predictions: Best Actor in a Drama Series -- One More for Porter, or a First for O'Connor?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 is created by David, who executive produces alongside Garlin and Jeff Schaffer. Laura Streicher serves as co-executive producer, while Jon Hayman and Steve Leff serve as consulting producers. More confirmed guest stars include Albert Brooks, Lucy Liu, and Richard Lewis.

The Season 11 release date marks an uncharacteristically quick turnaround for the show; previous “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series were often produced years apart from one another, but Season 11 is slated to premiere less than two years after Season 10 concluded.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has long been a favorite of television critics and previously won two Emmy awards. In a joint review for the show’s Season 10 finale last year, IndieWire’s Ben Travers and Kate Erbland lauded the season as a return to form in their grade B+ review.

“David and his team have never been interested in feel-good entertainment, but even in its wildest moments — this is, after all, a show that introduces a subplot about a friend having a surgically enhanced member in its final episode and then spins it off into a crucial part of wrapping up the entire season — ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is feel-honest entertainment,” Travers said in the review. “No, we might not all be as willfully, happily objectionable as Larry, but for a few minutes each week, it’s still fun to pretend we can be.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 will premiere Sunday, October 24 at 10:40 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below, as well as first-look photos.

John P. Johnson / HBO

John P. Johnson / HBO

John P. Johnson / HBO

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.