Denis Villeneuve Is Ready to Direct Bond: ‘I Would Deeply Love to Make a 007 Movie’

Villeneuve has his eye on Bond, but he knows rebooting the franchise after Daniel Craig is a "big challenge."

With the release of “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie, the question of who will become the next James Bond is raging all over the internet. But an equally important question is who will take over the directing reigns from Cary Fukunaga. Consider Denis Villeneuve very much interested. The “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker was asked this week by MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast if Bond was still on his directing wish list, to which Villeneuve responded, “Franky, the answer would be a massive yes.”

“I would deeply love one day to make a James Bond movie,” Villeneuve said. “It’s a character that I’ve been with since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and honestly unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.”

Villeneuve said, “I don’t know if such a thing would happen, but it would be a privilege. That would be pure cinematic joy.”

While a Villeneuve-directed Bond movie is certainly intriguing, the director could be busy for awhile if his upcoming “Dune” proves to be a financial success in theaters and HBO Max. Villeneuve designed “Dune” to be the first movie in a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science-fiction novel. The director originally wanted to film both “Dune” movies at once, but Warner Bros. and Legendary wanted to see the interest in one film before putting the budget behind two.

“I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously,” Villeneuve told Variety last month. “For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one.”

Villeneuve remains optimistic that he’ll get the chance to direct a second “Dune” movie, adding, “Everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a ‘Dune: Part Two,’ because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic.”

Should Villeneuve get the chance to direct another “Dune,” the wait for his potential James Bond movie will only get longer.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.