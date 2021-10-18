Disney Shuffles Release Calendar: ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Black Panther 2,’ and More Marvel Delayed

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will kick off the summer movie season on May 6, 2022.

Walt Disney Studios has shaken up its release calendar for the 2022 slate of Marvel movies and beyond. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” previously dated for March 25, 2022, has been moved to May 6, which means the sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi will now kick off the summer movie season.

Also delayed is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel directed by Ryan Coogler, which was previously dated for July 8, 2022 but has now been moved to November 11, 2022, giving the film a posh fall movie season slot.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” previously set for May 6, 2022, will now take the spot from “Black Panther 2” on July 8. “The Marvels,” previously dated for November 11, 2022, has been moved to February 17, 2023. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which is now in production, was previously dated for February 17, 2023 but now has been pushed off to July 28, 2023.

Also of significance, the untitled “Indiana Jones” sequel has been pushed back almost an entire year. It was previously dated for July 29, 2022 but now has been moved to June 30, 2023.

Also on the calendar, Disney’s next set of “Star Wars” movies after “Rogue Squadron” (December 22, 2023) will launch on December 19, 2025, followed by another installment on December 17, 2027.

The next Disney/Marvel collaboration is “Eternals,” directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, which is projected to gross between $82 and $100 million for its opening weekend, hopefully making it Marvel’s biggest debut since the start of the pandemic.

Take a look at the shifted Disney dates below. No word yet on which, if any, of these films will also debut on the streaming platform Disney+, and when.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 6/30/23

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated on 7/14/23 is removed from schedule

THE MARVELS (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 10/20/23 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23

