DOC NYC 2021 Full Lineup: World Premiere Films on Kevin Garnett, DMX, and Kurt Vonnegut

The New York-based documentary festival's full lineup includes films about Kenny G, Dionne Warwick, and Dean Martin.

With the grand in-person return of the New York Film Festival in the rearview mirror, New York’s fall festival season barrels on with DOC NYC, the largest documentary festival in the country. This year’s festival will return to in-person theatrical screenings, with virtual options and passes available as well. The 2021 lineup includes more than 120 feature-length documentaries, including 32 world premieres and 34 U.S. premieres. World premieres include films on figures such as NBA legend Kevin Garnett, recently passed rapper DMX, rat pack crooner Dean Martin, and the late literary icon Kurt Vonnegut. They join previously announced titles on Kenny G and Dionne Warwick, as well as Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave,” a penetrating look at the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City.

DOC NYC is also launching three new competitive sections this year: A U.S. Competition for new American nonfiction films, an International Competition for work from around the globe, and the Kaleidoscope Competition for new essayistic and formally adventurous documentaries. Those join the festival’s longstanding Metropolis Competition, showcasing New York stories.

“After pivoting in 2020 to present a completely online festival, we’re thrilled to be bringing films and filmmakers in person to New Yorkers again. But we’re very happy that we’ll also continue to serve our new audience across the country by once again presenting films online this year,” said the festival’s artistic director Thom Powers. “We’re proud to showcase such a wide spectrum of documentary representing the diverse perspectives of our programming team.”

DOC NYC runs from November 10-28. Festival tickets and passes may be purchased online here. Check out the full DOC NYC lineup for 2021 below.

Opening Night

LISTENING TO KENNY G (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Penny Lane

Prod: Gabriel Sedgwick

A witty and provocative profile of Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G that also asks a bigger question: what makes music good or bad?

Closing Night

THE FIRST WAVE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Matthew Heineman

Prod: Jenna Millman, Leslie Norville

A powerful look at the doctors, nurses, and patients on the frontlines during the “first wave” of Covid-19 in New York City from March to June 2020.

Centerpiece Screenings

CITIZEN ASHE (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Sam Pollard

Dir/Prod: Rex Miller

Prod: Beth Hubbard, Anna Godas, Steven Cantor, Jamie Schutz, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe

This penetrating biography of the tennis legend Arthur Ashe charts how he navigated between a conservative sports culture and the activist politics of the Civil Rights movement.

DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Dave Wooley

Dir: David Heilbroner

In this career-spanning portrait, richly illustrated with vintage musical performances, Dionne Warwick is a marvelous raconteur sharing candid stories behind her hit songs.

14 PEAKS: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Torquil Jones

Prod: Drew Masters, Barry Smith, John McKenna, Catherine Quantschnigg

In 2019, Nepalese mountain climber Nirmal “Nims” Purja set out to do the unthinkable by climbing the world’s fourteen highest summits in less than seven months.

THE AUTOMAT (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Lisa Hurwitz

Led by the irrepressible Mel Brooks, this lighthearted trip through the history of the iconic eateries features an impressive roster of celebrities (Colin Powell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Carl Reiner, to name a few) waxing nostalgic on their experiences at the nickel-driven restaurants.

KEVIN GARNETT: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Daniel B. Levin, Eric W. Newman

Prod: Mike Marangu

Over the course of a Hall of Fame NBA career, Kevin Garnett transformed from a brash kid fresh off the prep circuit into a grizzled veteran lauded for his trademark passion for the game.

IN CONVERSATION WITH JOAN CHURCHILL

DOC NYC’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient reflects on a prodigious career, from her work as a cameraperson on Gimme Shelter through her collaborations with Nick Broomfield and beyond, and shares her new short documentary, “Shoot from the Heart.”

U.S. Competition

ANONYMOUS SISTER (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Jamie Boyle

Prod: Marilyn Ness, Elizabeth Westrate

Filmmaker Jamie Boyle turns the camera on her own family when her mother and sister become dependent on opioids.

BE OUR GUEST (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Diane Tsai

A family in a small New Hampshire town learns to balance their needs with their unconventional home life when they open their doors to those recovering from addiction.

BOYCOTT (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Julia Bacha

Prod: Suhad Babaa, Daniel J. Chalfen

Award-winning filmmaker Julia Bacha (Budrus) looks at the recent explosion of laws designed to penalize Americans who push boycotts against Israel.

EXPOSURE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Holly Morris

Prod: Eleanor Wilson, Michael Kovnat, Jill Mazursky

Eleven women, many from Arab countries, embark on a long, dangerous trek to the North Pole.

GRANDPA WAS AN EMPEROR (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Constance Marks

Prod: Corinne LaPook

Yeshi, great granddaughter of famed Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, investigates what happened to her beloved father after the 1974 coup that landed most of her family in prison.

NEWTOK (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Andrew Burton, Michael Kirby Smith

As the effects of climate change become ever more apparent throughout the world, the Yup’ik people and their lands on the western outskirts of Alaska face a much more imminent threat.

OBJECTS (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Vincent Liota

An NPR correspondent, a literary author and a graphic designer let us in on the secret life of the special objects they keep as a way to preserve memories, conjure experiences and find meaning in their lives.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN UGANDA (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Cathryne Czubek, Hugo Perez

Prod: Gigi Dement, Matt Porwoll, Kyaligamba Ark Martin

Two men from opposite sides of the world (Uganda and New York) come together over a shared love for action cinema and start making films together in the slums of Kampala.

REFUGE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Erin Berhardt, Din Blankenship

In a small, uncommonly diverse town in Georgia, a successful Kurdish doctor and a Muslim-hating white supremacist form an unlikely and healing friendship.

THE SLOW HUSTLE (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Sonja Sohn

Prod: Mahrya Macintire

Actress and filmmaker Sonja Sohn (The Wire, Baltimore Rising) delves into a detective’s mysterious death and unearths the seedy underbelly of a Baltimore police unit.

A TREE OF LIFE (World Premiere)

Dir: Trish Adlesic

Prod: Susan Margolin, Geeta Gandbhir

Survivors of the deadly white supremacist attack at a Pittsburgh Synagogue in 2018 recount their harrowing experience.

UNITED STATES VS. REALITY WINNER (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Sonia Kennebeck

Producers: Ines Hofmann Kanna

Award-winning filmmaker Sonia Kennebeck (National Bird, Enemies of the State), supported by executive producer Wim Wenders, digs into the case of Reality Winner, the whistleblower who leaked a classified document about Russian attacks on the infrastructure of U.S. elections.

International Competition

AFTER THE RAIN (US Premiere)

Dir: Jian Fan

Prod: Richard Liang, S. Leo Chiang

After the sudden deaths of their daughters, two families set out to “replace” their children and rebuild their lives over the course of ten years.

BE MY VOICE (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Nahid Persson

Prod: Setareh Lundgren

Filmmaker Nahid Persson (Prostitution Behind the Veil, The Queen and I) follows journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, the voice of millions of Iranian women rebelling on social media against the forced use of the hijab.

THE BUBBLE (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Valerie Blankenbyl

Prod: Dario Schoch, Rajko Jazbec

A deeper look at the inner workings of Florida’s The Villages, the world’s largest retirement community, which offers everything that a pensioner’s heart desires but hides some darker secrets.

COMALA

Dir/Prod: Gian Cassini (US Premiere)

Prod: Gabriel Guzmán S., Ana Medellín

Filmmaker Gian Cassini investigates the legacy of his father, El Jimmy, who was a hitman in Tijuana, in this a profound meditation on healing family wounds.

COME BACK ANYTIME (NYC Premiere)

Dir: John Daschbach

Prod: Wataru Yamamoto

A year in the life of a tiny neighborhood noodle shop in Tokyo, its master chef owners, and the loyal patrons who come for the camaraderie as much as the food.

THE DEVIL’S DRIVERS (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Mohammed Abugeth,

Dir/Prod: Daniel Carsenty

Despite the risk of jail, drivers Hamouda and his cousin Ismail smuggle Palestinian workers by car into Israel where labor is in high demand.

F@CK THIS JOB (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Vera Krichevskaya

Prod: Mike Lerner

Russian journalist Vera Krichevskaya covers several tumultuous years inside Dozhd, the only independent TV channel in Russia.

THE FORGOTTEN ONES (US Premiere)

Dir: Michale Boganim

Prod: Marie Balducchi

The Mizrahim —North African and Eastern European Jews—struggle for full rights of citizenship denied them by the Israeli government.

GO THROUGH THE DARK (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Yunhong Pu

Prod: Jean Tsien

A blind boy in China being raised by a struggling single father displays great skill at the ancient board game Go.

THE MOLE (US Premiere)

Dir: Mads Brügger

Prod: Peter Engel, Bjarte Mørner Tveit

Mads Brügger’s (Cold Case Hammarskjöld, The Ambassador) latest tells the impossible story of a spy who uncovers the worst of North Korea’s secrets.

ON THE OTHER SIDE (US Premiere)

Dir: Iván Guarnizo

Prod: Jorge Caballero

The filmmaker and his brother explore their late mother’s curious bond with one of the guerrillas who held her captive for more than 600 days.

YOUNG PLATO (World Premiere)

Dir: Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath

Prod: David Rane

A visionary headmaster at a Catholic primary school in Belfast teaches ancient Greek wisdom as an antidote for pessimism, violence and historical despair.

Metropolis Competition: New York Stories

CHARM CIRCLE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Nira Burstein

Prod: Betsy Laikin

A family wedding forces a Queens-bred filmmaker to explore a lifetime of tension between herself, her parents and her siblings.

END OF THE LINE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Emmett Adler

Prod: Ian Mayer

A heartfelt and scrupulous look into NYC’s massive, troubled subway system, this film poses the question: what happens when that life line of the city goes flat?

HOLD YOUR FIRE (US Premiere)

Dir: Stefan Forbes

Prod: Tia Wou, Fab Five Freddy, Amir Soltani

Director Stefan Forbes, producer Fab Five Freddy and their team reconstruct a bungled 1973 robbery and what became the longest hostage seige in NYPD history, uncovering racial bias whose repercussions continue to this day.

MIMAROGLU: THE ROBINSON OF MANHATTAN ISLAND (US Premiere)

Dir: Serdar Kokceoglu

Prod: Dilek Aydin, Esin Uslu

An experimental portrait of legendary Turkish pioneer of electronic music İlhan Mimaroğlu, crafted out of his own archival recordings and footage.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: John Maggio

Prod: Caroline Cannon, Seth Bomse

The untold story of Robert Stigwood, the impresario behind Saturday Night Fever and its record-breaking disco soundtrack.

THE PHOTOGRAPH (US Premiere)

Dir: Sherman De Jesus

Prod: Cécile van Eijk, Sherman De Jesus

Filmmaker Sheman De Jesus illuminates the legacy of prolific photographer James Van Der Zee and his portraits of the Black community during the Harlem Renaissance.

THE REVEREND (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Nick Canfield

A hard-rocking reverend finds faith and connection to community through his powerful revivalist style musical performances.

Kaleidoscope Competition: New Documentary Visions

COW (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Andrea Arnold

Prod: Kat Mansoor

Acclaimed director Andrea Arnold’s intimate observational portrait of bovine life as experienced on a farm in rural England through the eyes of Luna the cow.

EDNA (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Eryk Rocha

Prod: Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha

A woman living in Brazilian Amazonia uses her diary to recount memories of those she lost and stories of her own resilience during the military dictatorship.

INVISIBLE DEMONS (US Premiere)

Dir: Rahul Jain

Prod: Iikka Vehkalaht, Heino Deckert

Director Rahul Jain adeptly captures the effects of climate change in Delhi and the environmental cost of India’s fast-growing economy, while meditating on the aesthetics of human disconnection with the natural world.

THE MAN WHO PAINTS WATER DROPS (US Premiere)

Dir: Oan Kim, Brigitte Bouillot

Prod: Clarisse Tupin

An essayistic exploration of the complex relationship between the filmmaker and his father, Kim Tschang-Yeul, one of the most recognized Korean artists of his generation.

NOTHING BUT THE SUN (US Premiere)

Dir: Arami Ullón

Prod: Pascal Trächslin

In Paraguay, Mateo, a native Ayoreo, has been using an old tape recorder for decades to capture the stories, songs and testimonies of his ancestral culture which was ravaged by white missionaries.

NUDE AT HEART (US Premiere)

Dir: Yoichiro Okutani

Prod: Asako Fujioka, Eric Nyari

An intimate look at the lives of the Odoriko dancers who perform in the slowly disappearing variety theaters of Japan.

THREE MINUTES – A LENGTHENING (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Bianca Stigter

Prod: Floor Onrust

A fascinating film exploring the only moving images left of the Jewish inhabitants of Nasielsk, Poland, before the Holocaust.

International Award Winners

ALL LIGHT, EVERYWHERE

Dir: Theo Anthony

Prod: Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, Jonna McKone

Winner: U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Nonfiction Experimentation, Sundance Film Festival

A riveting essay film that explores the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice.

CHILDREN OF THE ENEMY (US Premiere)

Dir: Gorki Glaser-Muller

Prod: ​​Kristofer Henell, Erika Malmgren

Winner: FIPRESCI Award, Krakow Film Festival

The heart-rending story of a grandfather reclaiming his grandchildren from the neglect and hate that await the children of ISIS members.

A COP MOVIE

Dir: Alonzo Ruizpalacios

Prod: Daniela Alatorre, Elena Fortes

Winner: Silver Bear, Berlin International Film Festival

A thoroughly original and unpredictable documentary that immerses the audience into the human experience of police work within Mexico’s dysfunctional system.

MR. BACHMANN AND HIS CLASS (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Maria Speth

Winner: Audience Award, Berlin International Film Festival

An immersive, intimate look inside the classroom of an inspiring teacher at a German primary school for immigrant students.

A NIGHT OF KNOWING NOTHING

Dir: Payal Kapadia

Prod: Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff

Winner: L’Œil d’Or Award for Best Documentary Film, Cannes Film Festival

A stack of love letters lay out the map to a brave, new world emerging from the dying embers of the world we know.

OPTION ZERO (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Marcel Beltrán

Prod: Paula Gastaud

Winner: Best Documentary Feature Award, Trinidad + Tobago Film Festival

Over 100 hours of personal cell phone footage traces a group of Cuban migrants as they journey from Colombia to Panama seeking refuge.

WRITING WITH FIRE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

Winner: World Cinema Documentary Competition Audience Award, Sundance Film Festival

In India, a group of Dalit women journalists pick up their pens and raise them against the many swords that endanger their lives.

Luminaries: Work by Documentary Legends

100UP (US Premiere)

Dir: Heddy Honigmann

Prod: Rogier Kramer

A peek into the vibrant lives of an assortment of 100+ year-olds from across the globe, reminding us all that there is indeed life after 99.

THE ENERGY WAR: “FILIBUSTER” (New Restoration)

Dir: Chris Hegedus, D. A. Pennebaker, Pat Powell

​​Prod: Pat Powell, Nathalie Seaver

The first NYC screening of a newly restored episode from D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus and Pat Powell’s ground-breaking 1978 public TV doc series about a Washington DC legislative battle.

LIFE OF CRIME 1984-2020 (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Jon Alpert

Prod: Tami Alpert, Duncan Cameron, Maurice Crenshaw, Maryann DeLeo

Filmmaker Jon Alpert chronicles the lives of street criminals in Newark, NJ, following them for 36 years in a remarkable act of longitudinal filmmaking.

Fight The Power: Stories of Activism

BURNING (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Eva Orner

Prod: Jonathan Schaerf, Jason Byrne

Oscar-winning filmmaker Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side) focuses on the “Black Summer” of 2019-2020 when bushfires ravaged her home country of Australia and on the political climate that helped fuel the crisis.

THE BUSINESS OF BIRTH CONTROL (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Abby Epstein

Producers: James Costa, Anna Kolber, Holly Grigg-Spall

Filmmaker Abby Epstein and executive producer Ricki Lake re-team after The Business of Being Born to explore the controversial secret history of the birth control pill.

A DECENT HOME (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Sara Terry

Prod: Alysa Nahmias

Filmmaker Sara Terry looks at the changing economy of mobile home parks being bought by private equity firms, closing out one of the last affordable housing options in America.

THE GIG IS UP (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Shannon Walsh

​​Prod: Ina Fichman, Luc Martin-Gousset

Uber, DoorDash, Citi Bikes and the like offer modern conveniences to consumers across the globe, but at what cost to the enterprising gig workers doing these jobs?

INHOSPITABLE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Sandra Alvarez

Prod: Jaime Burke, Stacy Goldate, Amy S. Kim, Veronica Nickel

Filmmaker Sandra Alvarez follows patients and activists as they band together to fight a multi-billion dollar nonprofit hospital system that limits vital care for vulnerable patients.

LADY BUDS (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Chris J. Russo

​​Prod: Michael J. Katz, Christian Bruno

Six plucky women turn the cannabis industry into a community and become modern-day pioneers along the way.

A SONG FOR CESAR: BEWARE A MOVEMENT THAT SINGS (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Abel Sanchez, Andres Alegria

A unique and stimulating view of the life and legacy of American labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and the farmworker movement he spearheaded.

WE ARE RUSSIA (US Premiere)

Dir: Alexandra Dalsbaek

​​Prod: Maria Ibrahimova

Young activists in Russia campaign for Alexei Navalny, the opponent of Vladimir Putin, in the lead-up to the Presidential election of 2018.

WHO WE ARE: A CHRONICLE OF RACISM IN AMERICA (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

Prod: Jeffery Robinson, Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Andrea Crabtree, Vanessa Hope, Susan Korda, Katharine Nephew, Jayashri Wyatt

This SXSW Audience Award winner delivers a potent immersion into history through the perspective of ACLU attorney Jeffrey Robinson—a dynamic speaker who makes the past come alive in his interviews, travels, and personal stories.

Focus: Journalists

THE CAVIAR CONNECTION (US Premiere)

Dir: Benoît Bringer; Prod: Laurent Richard

Journalist Khadija Ismayilova courageously exposes the corruption tactics of the rulers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan in this thrilling investigation into how easily power is bought.

THE SILENCE OF THE MOLE (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Anais Taracena

Prod: Rafael González

Filmmaker Anais Taracena unravels a decades-long conspiracy within the Guatemalan government and the bravery of the man who unveiled it all.

STORM LAKE (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Jerry Risius

Dir/Prod: Beth Levison

A small-town Iowa paper, The Storm Lake Times, led by editor Art Cullen, struggles for survival despite its journalistic excellence that garnered a Pulitzer Prize.

Sonic Cinema

FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Bobbi Jo Hart

In the early 70s, Fanny was the first rock band of women to release an LP with a major label, breaking barriers of race, gender, and sexuality. Fifty years later, they reunite.

I’M WANITA (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Matthew Walker

Prod: Carolina Sorensen, Clare Lewis, Tait Brady

Australia’s boisterous “Queen of Honky Tonk” sets out on a pilgrimage to country music’s spiritual home: Nashville.

JAGGED (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Alison Klayman

Prod: Jaye Callahan, Kyle Martin

A look at Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Jagged Little Pill, the album that made her a cultural phenomenon.

THE JOBS OF SONGS (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Lila Schmitz

Prod: Fengyi Xu, Anika Kan Grevstad

Next to the breathtaking cliffs of an Irish coastal village, a tight-knit group of musicians finds joy and community through traditional Irish folk songs.

OMARA (World Premiere)

Dir: Hugo Perez

Prod: Dana Kuznetzkoff, Frida Torresblanco, Ann Lewnes

Omara Portuondo, internationally beloved grande dame of Cuban music best known from the Buena Vista Social Club, continues to delight audiences on her final world tour.

THE RUMBA KINGS (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Alan Brain

Prod: Monica Carlson

The Congolese rumba, an upbeat blend of Congolese traditional music and sounds from Cuba, is showcased as a vessel for cultural self-expression and joy.

STAY PRAYED UP (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning

Prod: Lena C. Williams, Phil Cook, Mikel Barton, Leslie Raymond

After 50 years leading the dynamic, down-home gospel group The Branchettes, octogenarian powerhouse Lena Mae Perry, armed with her unwavering faith, shows no signs of slowing down.

YUNG PUNX: A PUNK PARABLE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, Jeremy Newberger

The Color Killers, a hard-rocking punk group of tweens, must overcome infighting and jealousies to ace their biggest live-performance ever.

Portraits

ADRIENNE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Andy Ostroy

The death of acclaimed actress-filmmaker-screenwriter Adrienne Shelly sends her husband on a search for answers.

DEAN MARTIN: KING OF COOL (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Tom Donahue

Prod: Ilan Arboleda

This in-depth biography explores Dean Martin’s varied career, including his complicated relationships with Jerry Lewis, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, and others.

DMX: DON’T TRY TO UNDERSTAND (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Christopher Frierson

Producers: Robert Alexander, Sean Gordon-Loebl, Clark Slater, Pat Gallo, Steve Rifkind, Barak Moffitt, Daniel Seliger

An intimate look at Earl “DMX” Simmons’ final year, highlighting the complex man, father and musician behind the raucous rapper persona.

KURT VONNEGUT: UNSTUCK IN TIME (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Robert B. Weide

Dir: Don Argott

Decades in the making, this biography of Kurt Vonnegut covers his years as a struggling writer to his eventual superstardom. The film makes its world premiere on what would have been his 99th birthday on November 11.

LET ME BE ME (World Premiere)

Director: Dan Crane, Katie Taber

Producers: Joe Plummer

Kyle Westphal grows up as an isolated autistic boy whose life is transformed by his fascination with fabric, leading him to become a fashion designer.

LIFE OF IVANNA (US Premiere)

Dir: Renato Borrayo Serrano

Prod: Vlad Ketkovich, Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas

In the Russian Arctic tundra, a hearty Indigenous woman raises her five children in a house on skis.

PUNCH 9 FOR HAROLD WASHINGTON (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Joe Winston

Prod: Raymond Lambert, Sonya Jackson

Long before Barack Obama, Mayor Harold Washington galvanized a multiethnic progressive coalition and became the signal bearer for black politicians in Chicago.

Art + Design

THE ART OF MAKING IT (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Kelcey Edwards

Prod: Debi Wisch

The Art of Making It profiles young artists at pivotal moments in their careers, revealing the secret sauce that thrusts some into the stratosphere and leaves others struggling to survive.

BAD ATTITUDE: THE ART OF SPAIN RODRIGUEZ (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Susan Stern

Spain Rodriguez, a leader of the underground comix movement along with Robert Crumb and Art Spiegelman, is profiled by his wife, filmmaker Susan Stern.

KRIMES (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Alysa Nahmias

Prod: Amanda Spain, Benjamin J. Murray

While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art, smuggling them out in pieces and seeing the final product only when he’s released.

SING, FREETOWN (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Clive Patterson

Sierra Leone’s best-known investigative journalist, Sorious Samura, joins playwright Charlie Haffner to create an epic work of national theatre that tests their friendship.

WHITE CUBE (US Premiere)

Dir: Renzo Martens

Prod: Pieter van Huystee

Imagining a world where museums serve the people from whom they extract art, instead of the many corporations who continue their legacy of exploitation

Photography & Film

ALIEN ON STAGE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Danielle Kummer, Lucy Harvey

In Dorset, England, local bus drivers stage an ambitious adaptation of Ridley Scott’s Alien, which leads to a surprise invitation to London’s West End.

EXPOSING MUYBRIDGE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Marc Shaffer

Producers: Elisabeth Haviland James, Serginho Roosblad

A complex look into the compelling life and times of the father of cinema: Eadweard Muybridge.

FILM, THE LIVING RECORD OF OUR MEMORY (US Premiere)

Dir: Inés Toharia

Prod: Isaac Garcia, Paul Cadieux

Much of our audiovisual heritage has been lost forever, but film archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers from around the world are hard at work to preserve what still remains.

FOREST FOR THE TREES (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Rita Leistner

War photographer Rita Leistner turns her lens onto a community of tree planters who overcome grueling conditions to bring back the forest one tree at a time.

GRAIN (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Alex Contell, Tommaso Sacconi

Professional and amateur photographers join lab technicians in sharing the stories of those committed to shooting on real film in the digital era.

MCCURRY: THE PURSUIT OF COLOUR (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Denis Delestrac

Prod: Marieke Van Der Bersselaar, Carles Brugueras

Travel the world through Steve McCurry’s eyes and discover what these journeys can teach us about our place in the universe.

THE NEW GOSPEL (US Premiere)

Dir: Milo Rau

Prod: Arne Birkenstock, Olivier Zobrist, Sebastian Lemke

Art and activism blend in an Italian village where a film shoot on the life of Jesus parallels the struggles of African migrant workers.

THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN (NYC Premiere)

Dir: Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Prod: Ben Limberg, John Battsek, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

Combining previously unheard audio recordings and personal archives, the film traces Charlie Chaplin’s meteoric rise to superstardom and then his rapid fall from grace.

THE ROSSELLINIS (US Premiere)

Dir: Alessandro Rossellini

​​Prod: Raffaele Brunetti, Maria Teresa Tringali, Uldis Cekulis

Filmmaker Alessandro Rossellini explores his complex family and the complicated legacy of his legendary grandfather, director Roberto Rossellini, the “father of Neorealism.”

Personal Journeys

THE BENGALI (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Kavery Kaul

​​Prod: Lucas Groth

Fatima, a New Orleans dwelling descendant of African Americans and Indian immigrants, ventures to Kolkata, India, in search of her long-lost family.

BLACK AND MISSING (World Premiere)

Series Dir: Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren, Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen

Prod: Samantha Knowles, Nimco Sheikhaden

Sisters-in-law Derrica and Natalie Wilson have dedicated their lives to locate Black people who are missing by bringing awareness to their cases, which have often been marginalized by law enforcement and traditional media. The festival will preview one episode of this upcoming series executive produced by Soledad O’Brien.

GO HEAL YOURSELF (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Yasmin C. Rams

Prod: Rodney Charles

Director Yasmin C. Rams embarks on a journey to heal her epilepsy, trying a variety of therapies—including ones frowned upon by her own family.

SUBJECTS OF DESIRE (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Jennifer Holness

Prod: Sudz Sutherland

Participants of the 50th Anniversary of the Miss Black America Pageant discuss what it means to be Black and beautiful, and the role of historical representation in creating today’s image of Black women.

Coming of Age

BROTHERHOOD (US Premiere)

Dir: Francesco Montagner

Prod: Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

Three young Bosnian brothers are left on their own to work as shepherds while their father goes to prison for making recruitment videos for ISIS.

COLORS OF TOBI (US Premiere)

Dir: Alexa Bakony

Prod: Gábor Osváth, Dr. Ildikó Szūcs

Hungarian teen Tobi looks beyond the gender binary as their supportive family wades into the complexities of language and identity in the LGBTQIA+ community.

CUSP (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Parker Hill, Isabel Bethencourt

Prod: Zachary Luke Kislevitz

A trio of Texas teens navigate the realities of life as their adolescence hurtles toward womanhood.

TRY HARDER! (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Debbie Lum

Prod: Nico Opper, Lou Nakasako

Seniors at an elite San Francisco public high school vie for the few open spots at their dream colleges. With humor and heart, director Debbie Lum explores the intersection of class, race, and educational opportunity.

ZERO GRAVITY (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Thomas Verrette

A diverse group of middle-school students go on the journey of a lifetime when they participate in a nationwide competition sponsored by MIT to code satellites aboard the International Space Station.

Sports

THE CANNONS (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Steven Hoffner, AJ Messier

Prod: ​Kwame Damon Mason

Legendary youth hockey coach Neal Henderson, an institution in the Washington, DC community, shepherds a new group of teens toward manhood through the game he loves.

HOCKEYLAND (World Premiere)

Dir: Tommy Haines

Prod: Andrew Sherburne, JT Haines

Two competing high school hockey programs fight for the pride of their communities and a coveted state championship.

THE INVISIBLE SHORE (World Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Zhao Qi

Producer: Julia Cheng

The audacious tale of Guo Chuan, the first Chinese man to embark on a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world—and went missing.

KEEP IT SECRET (US Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Sean Duggan

In the 1970s, a group of surfing pioneers brought an international competition to Ireland amidst the political strife of the Troubles.

MESSWOOD (World Premiere)

Dir: Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

Prod: Emily Kuester, Brad Lichtenstein

Two Milwaukee area high schools—one black and urban, the other white and suburban—combine their football programs, and tensions rise as the disparities between them become increasingly apparent over the course of the season.

TORN (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Max Lowe

Prod: Chris Murphy, Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn

Max Lowe explores the legacy of his father, renowned mountain climber Alex Lowe, who died in an avalanche when Max was just ten years old.

WARRIOR SPIRIT (NYC Premiere)

Dir/Prod: Landon Dyksterhouse

Prod: Jason Bowles, Nancy Murphy Bowles

After being crowned the inaugural women’s flyweight champion, Nicco Montaño fights to defend her title but is threatened by the dangerous practice of weight cutting.

VOICES OF CANADA

Feature Films:

THE CANNONS

FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK

FILM, THE LIVING RECORD OF OUR MEMORY

FOREST FOR THE TREES

THE GIG IS UP

SUBJECTS OF DESIRE

