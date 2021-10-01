Drea de Matteo Reveals Cut ‘Sopranos’ Scene That Would’ve Changed Adriana’s Shocking End

The Emmy winner went to the writers and fought to remove a scene that gave away her character's fate.

Every fan of “The Sopranos” knows where they were when they first watched “Long Term Parking,” the 12th episode of the HBO drama’s fifth season. The episode contains one of the series’ most shocking deaths when Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) kills Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) for being an informant to the FBI. De Matteo won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her gut-wrenching performance in the episode, and she recently revealed to Vulture that her death scene could’ve made less of an impact had the writers left a scene in the script that she fought to remove.

Adriana’s death scene unfolds after Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) calls her to tell her that his right-hand man Silvio will pick her up and take her to the hospital to see her boyfriend, Christopher Moltisanti. A fake-out happens when the episode cuts to Adriana driving alone towards Baltimore, implying she’s running away because she knows what her fate will be if she’s discovered to be an FBI informant. That’s all in Adriana’s head, as the scene reveals she’s already in the car with Silvio and being taken to the woods to be murdered.

The entire sequence is filled with tension over whether or not Adriana will be murdered, but de Matteo revealed there was a scene shot for the episode that more directly told the viewer that her character was being handled. The actress didn’t want her inevitable death to be so blatantly telegraphed, so she fought to remove the scene.

“There was a scene shot for that episode where Christopher is hysterically crying and tells Tony everything and Tony says, ‘I’ll handle it,'” de Matteo said. “I went to the writers and said that you can’t air it because then everyone will know that Adriana is walking into her own death. We needed her to go out with a bang, and we owe her that much. Stevie backed me, but I’m not sure about Michael [Imperioli]. And they took out the scene because they realized it was a better way to keep people on the edge of their seats and used the scene as a flashback in the next season.”

Adriana’s death went down as one of the most iconic “Sopranos” moments. All episodes of the show are now streaming on HBO Max.

