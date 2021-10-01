Fall Festival 2021 Deals: The Complete List of Telluride/Venice/TIFF/NYFF Purchases So Far

Many of the season's biggest films are arriving at festivals with distribution, but there's still plenty for distributors to choose from.

This year’s fall festival season features a tapestry of in-person, virtual, and hybrid programming from Telluride, Venice, TIFF, and NYFF. One throughline: many of the most anticipated premieres — from “Dune” to “The Power of the Dog” — are arriving to festivals with distribution in hand.

Though the festivals have pared down the size of their lineups amid the pandemic, there’s still plenty for buyers to choose from, from discovery titles to those with bankable elements. Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn’s “Official Competition” features Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz in a rare appearance on screen together; it still has North American rights available ahead of its Venice premiere. In “Lakewood,” Phillip Noyce directs Naomi Watts as a mother racing to her child during an active-shooter incident, it premieres at TIFF. And “Beba,” a personal documentary from first-time feature director Rebeca Huntt, is catching early buzz as a potential TIFF breakout.

Distributors have already been busy scooping up titles that will screen in fall festivals after premiering at earlier festivals. Relativity Media nabbed Justine Bateman’s directorial debut “Violet,” which stars Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux, after its SXSW premiere. It’s also playing at TIFF, for example.

Below find a constantly updated list of acquisitions out of the fall festivals, beginning with world premieres acquired ahead of their debuts in the coming weeks, along with other recent acquisitions.

Title: “Beba”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: Neon

Rebeca “Beba” Huntt’s poetic autobiographical documentary, her feature debut, explores the dynamics of race and class she inhabited growing up as an Afro-Latina in New York City and later as a student at Bard College.

Neon plans to release the film in 2022.

Title: “Lakewood”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Phillip Noyce’s thriller stars Naomi Watts as a woman racing against time to save her child when her town goes into lockdown during an active shooter incident.

The distributors plan to release it in the first quarter of 2022.

Title: “Procession”

Festival: Telluride

Buyer: Netflix

Robert Greene’s documentary profiles six men who survived childhood sexual assault at the hands of Catholic clergy. The men not only recount their stories on camera, but create fictional scenes depicting power rituals in the church based on memories, dreams, and experiences.

Netflix plans to release the film this fall and launch an Oscar campaign for it.

Title: “Silent Night”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: AMC+ and RLJE Films

Writer Camille Griffin’s directorial stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, and more in a darkly comic film about a group of friends who reunite for a Christmas dinner during their last night on Earth.

The film will be released on streaming and in theaters this December.

Title: “The Village Detective: a song cycle”

Festival: Telluride

Buyer: Kino Lorber

Bill Morrison’s latest meditation on cinema’s past begins with the discovery of a Soviet film in an Icelandic fisherman’s net, an incomplete print of a popular comedy starring beloved Russian actor Mihail Žarov, offering a portal into a history that has endured on celluloid.

Kino Lorber acquired the film, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam, ahead of its Telluride debut. It will open the film at IFC Center on September 22 before expanding to cities nationwide.

Title: “Huda’s Salon”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: IFC

Palestinian writer-director Hany Abu-Assad, who earned Oscar nominations for “Paradise Now” and “Omar,” is back with what is being billed as a feminist thriller that unfolds against the backdrop of the geopolitical conflict in the West Bank. It follows Reem (Maisa Abd Elhadi) who goes to Huda (Manal Awad) for a haircut and an attentive ear, only for the visit to backfire when Huda blackmails her.

IFC acquired North American rights to the film a month ahead of its TIFF premiere.

Title: “One Second”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: Neon

Oscar-nominated Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest film is adapted from a novel about a man who escapes a labor camp for a chance to catch a glimpse of his daughter, set during China’s Cultural Revolution.

The film was set to premiere at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, but was pulled at the last minute due to “technical reasons” that some speculated was actually a result of a lack of OK from Chinese censors. After reshoots, the movie was released in China last fall with a disappointing $10.6 million gross.

Neon acquired North American rights in July.

Title: “A Banquet”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: IFC Midnight

Scottish filmmaker and visual artist Ruth Paxton’s feature debut stars Sienna Guillory (“Resident Evil”) as a widow who is radically tested when her teenage daughter (Jessica Alexander) insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. While her daughter refuses to eat while losing no weight, Guillory’s character is forced to confront the boundaries of her own beliefs.

IFC Midnight acquired North American rights to the movie back in December.

Title: “Belfast”

Festival: Telluride, TIFF

Buyer: Focus Features

Kenneth Branagh describes “Belfast” as his most personal film, one set against the tumult of the start of the Troubles in 1960s Ireland. It follows the childhood of a boy (Jude Hill), his parents (Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe), and his grandparents (Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds).

Focus acquired domestic rights to the film in December and plans to release it November 12. Universal will handle international.

Title: “The Starling”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: Netflix

Ted Melfi directs Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd in a film about a married couple trying to rebuild their relationship after a tragedy. McCarthy’s character tries to heal by growing a beautiful garden in her backyard, only to find herself attacked by a starling. She turns to an animal psychiatrist (Kevin Kline) who ends up making a larger impact on her life.

Netflix bought the film in April 2020 reportedly based on a script and sizzle reel for $20 million. The streamer will release the film in theaters on September 17 and on the platform September 24.

Title: “Wolf”

Festival: TIFF

Buyer: Focus

Writer-director Nathalie Biancheri’s film stars Lily-Rose Depp and George MacKay, who plays a man suffering from species dysphoria — he believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body.

Focus acquired rights to the film after production wrapped in October 2020. Universal will handle international. It’s set to hit theaters December 3.

Title: “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain”

Festival: Telluride, TIFF

Buyer: Amazon

“Flowers” filmmaker Will Sharpe helms this biographical drama about Louis Wain (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), an eccentric English victorian painter known for his surreal works featuring large-eyed cats. The ensemble cast also includes Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Taika Waititi, and Sharon Rooney.

Amazon pre-bought U.S. rights to the project several years ago. It’s set to be released in theaters October 22 before its Prime Video bow on November 5.

