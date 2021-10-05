Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

On every VOD chart, Ryan Reynolds was #1 and "The Addams Family 2" was #2. At Netflix, Jake Gyllenhaal thriller "The Guilty" ruled.

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve.

It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms) to pre-buy the sequel on PVOD at a date unspecified. iTunes placed it at #6, even though it cannot be rented. Presume more confusion for moviegoers.

Meantime, the reduced-price franchise starter is #3 at both iTunes and Google Play. “F9” (Universal/$5.99), #3 or #4 on all charts, joins “Free Guy” and “Addams” as the sole titles placing on all three.

“Free Guy” debuted on PVOD last Tuesday and dominated home viewing for the week, even holding off the day-and-date October 1 debut of the “Addams” sequel. The animated film was #2 in theaters, scoring a higher than anticipated $18 million gross along with an unknown but likely significant amount of PVOD revenue. “Free Guy” held the #6 spot in ticket sales on its eighth weekend.

Focus Features

Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” (Focus/$19.99) is on PVOD after three weeks in theaters. Its initial impact was limited to a #8 spot at iTunes, but its Friday release might have kept it from placing on the full-week Vudu list or on Google Play, which is often slower to react.

Director Antoine Fuqua adds Netflix to his long list of successes with “The Guilty.” With Jake Gyllenhaal taking the role of a 911 operator in this remake of a well-received Danish thriller, it’s second only to Korean phenomenon “Squid Game.” Netflix original documentary “Britney vs. Spears” took the top spot midweek, but has fallen to #5. Animated original “My Little Pony” has been in the top three all week, while last week’s #1 “The Starling” with Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd has already dropped to #8.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for October 4. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Free Guy (Disney) – $19.99

2. The Addams Family 2 (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Venom (Sony) – $2.99

4. F9 (Universal) – $5.99 ($19.99 for the director’s cut)

5. Snake Eyes (Paramount) – $4.99

6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $19.99 (presales)

7. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Card Counter (Focus) – $19.99

9. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Universal) – $19.99

10. The Green Knight (A24) – $12.99

Google Play

1. Free Guy (Disney) – $19.99

2. The Addams Family 2 (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Venom (Sony) – $3.99

4. F9 (Universal) – $5.99 ($19.99 for the director’s cut)

5. Candyman (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate) – $5.99

7. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

8. A Quiet Place Part II (Paramount) – $4.99

9. The Protege (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10. Black Widow (Disney) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers September 27 – October 3

1. Free Guy (Disney) – $19.99

2. The Addams Family 2 (United Artists) – $19.99

3. F9 (Universal) – $5.99 ($19.99 for the director’s cut)

4. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (Sony) – $4.99

5. The Forever Purge (Universal) – $5.99

6. PAW Patrol (Paramount) – $19.99

7. Candyman (Universal) – $19.99

8. The Green Knight (A24) – $12.99

9. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

10. The Protege (Lionsgate) – $19.99

NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, October 4; originals include both Netflix-produced and Netflix-acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. The Guilty (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Duff (2015 theatrical release)

3. My Little Pony (2021 Netflix animated original)

4. Britney vs. Spears (2021 Netflix documentary original)

5. Grown Ups (2010 theatrical release)

6. Till Death (2021 Video on Demand release)

7. Step Brothers (2008 theatrical release)

8. The Starling (2021 Netflix original)

9. Titanic (1997 theatrical release)

10. No One Gets Out Alive (2021 Netflix original)

