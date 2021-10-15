Golden Globes Sets 2022 Ceremony for Same Day as Critics Choice Awards, With or Without Telecast

The beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association is marching ahead with a ceremony on January 9.

The beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association is marching ahead with its 2022 ceremony, telecast or no telecast. The HFPA will present its 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 9, even after the voting body’s longtime broadcast partner NBC dropped out of the 2022 telecast following scandals dating back to a February 2021 Los Angeles Times article.

Coincidentally or not, that January 9 date is the same as the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be broadcast on The CW.

The ceremony date for the Globes was unveiled Friday along with an award calendar for submission deadlines across various categories. Film and television nominations will be revealed on December 13, while the deadline for submissions is November 15.

It was first announced on October 11 that the Golden Globes would blaze ahead without NBC. “The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes,” an unnamed source told Variety in a statement.

It remains unclear who exactly will want to associate with the Globes in terms of Hollywood talent. Publicists and their clients have increasingly distanced themselves from the HFPA, from Scarlett Johansson to Tom Cruise, who sent his three Golden Globes back to the HFPA. The organization has undergone several reforms, including adding 21 new members, banning all members from receiving gifts (including trips from studios and talent), and announcing new bylaws. But that makeover may not be enough for Hollywood’s top brass.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement in May. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Below is the awards timeline for the upcoming Golden Globes.

October 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open

November 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

November 22: Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

November 29: Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

November 30: Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

December 8: Final screening date for Motion Pictures

December 9: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

December 10: Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)

December 13: Announcement of nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT

December 17: Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

January 3: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT

January 9: Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Disclosure: IndieWire parent company PMC is a partner with MRC in the PMRC venture that owns Billboard, Vibe, and The Hollywood Reporter. MRC produces the Golden Globe Awards through its MRC Live and Alternative division.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.