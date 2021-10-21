Gotham Awards 2021 Nominations: ‘Pig,’ ‘Green Knight,’ ‘Passing’ Compete for Best Feature

Kristen Stewart is the recipient of this year's Performer Tribute, thanks to her role in "Spencer."

The annual Gotham Awards is, once again, the first prominent awards ceremony out of the gate during Oscar season, thanks to this morning’s nominations announcement. Films with budgets exceeding $35 million are automatically disqualified from Gotham Awards consideration. For this reason, major Oscar contenders from Netflix, such as Jane Campion’s Venice winner “Power of the Dog,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick Tick Boom,” Jeymes Samuels’ “The Harder They Fall,” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” did not make the cut.

Prior to the nominations announcement, the Gotham Awards confirmed that Kristen Stewart would be the recipient of this year’s Performer Tribute thanks to her performance in “Spencer.” Other honorees include Eamonn Bowles (who is receiving the Industry Tribute), the cast of “The Harder They Fall” (receiving the Ensemble Tribute), and Campion (who is receiving the Director’s Tribute).

The Gotham Awards don’t always line up with the Oscars, but they play an important role in elevating contenders early on in the season. Last year’s winner for Best Feature was “Nomadland,” which ended up sweeping the circuit with Best Picture wins at the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor prize on his way to an Oscar nomination in the same category. The 2021 Best Actress prize went to Nichole Behari for “Miss Juneteenth,” a critical favorite.

As first revealed in August, the 2021 Gotham Awards is removing gendered acting categories in favor of gender-neutral prizes for Outstanding Lead Performance and Outstanding Supporting Performance. This year will mark the first time the ceremony honors supporting performances. The Gothams have also added an Outstanding Performance in a New Series category.

Up to 10 nominees are eligible to compete in each acting category. Gotham nominees are decided upon by committees of film critics, industry members, and more. IndieWire’s own Executive Editor, Film Kate Erbland and Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich served on nomination committees for the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, explained the decision to go gender neutral in a statement, saying, “The Gotham Awards have a 30 year history of celebrating diverse voices in independent storytelling. We are proud to recognize outstanding acting achievements each year, and look forward to a new model of honoring performances without binary divisions of gender. We are grateful to those who helped to start this conversation in recent years and we are thrilled that the Gotham Awards will continue to support artistic excellence in a more inclusive and equitable way.”

The 2021 Gotham Awards are set to take place Monday, November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Below is the list of full nominees. Refresh the page for the latest real-time updates.

Best Feature

“The Green Knight”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“Test Pattern”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Faya Dayi”

“Flee”

“President”

“Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Best International Feature

“Azor”

“Drive My Car”

“The Souvenir Part II”

“Titane”

“What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?”

“The Worst Person In The World”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter”

Edson Oda for “Nine Days”

Rebecca Hall for “Passing”

Emma Seligman for “Shiva Baby”

Shatara Michelle Ford for “Test Pattern”

Best Screenplay

“The Card Counter,” Paul Schrader

“El Planeta,” Amalia Ulman

“The Green Knight,” David Lowery

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Passing,” Rebecca Hall

“Red Rocket,” Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Frankie Faison in “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes in “Wild Indian”

Brittany S. Hall in “Test Pattern”

Oscar Isaac in “The Card Counter”

Taylour Paige in “Zola”

Joaquin Phoenix in “C’mon C’mon”

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket”

Lili Taylor in “Paper Spiders”

Tessa Thompson in “Passing”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in “Mass”

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

Colman Domingo in “Zola”

Gaby Hoffmann in “C’mon C’mon”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Marlee Matlin in “CODA”

Ruth Negga in “Passing”

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in “CODA”

Natalie Morales in “Language Lessons”

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby”

Suzanna Son in “Red Rocket”

Amalia Ulman in “El Planeta”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“The Good Lord Bird”

“It’s A Sin”

“Small Axe”

“Squid Game”

“The Underground Railroad”

“The White Lotus”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Blindspotting”

“Hacks”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Run the World”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

“City So Real”

“Exterminate All the Brutes”

“How To with John Wilson”

“Philly D.A.”

“Pride”

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus”

Michael Greyeyes in “Rutherford Falls”

Ethan Hawke in “The Good Lord Bird”

Devery Jacobs in “Reservation Dogs”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid Game”

Thuso Mbedu in “The Underground Railroad”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Omar Sy in “Lupin”

Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anjana Vasan in “We Are Lady Parts”

