‘House of Gucci’ Official Trailer: Lady Gaga Dominates Ridley Scott’s Fashion Murder Drama

Ridley Scott's star-packed fashion house murder saga arrives in theaters on November 24.

Three years after “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga is back in the Oscar race for her latest acting tour de force in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” She stars as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the killing of her ex-husband and ex-head of the Gucci fashion empire Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in 1998, and served 16 years in prison. From the looks of this latest trailer from distributor MGM, Lady Gaga tears down the house in Scott’s soapy murder saga, and is gunning for that Best Actress statuette. Watch the new trailer below before the film arrives in theaters on November 24 via MGM distributing arm United Artists Releasing.

The film is written by Roberto Bentivegna and based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.” It’s Scott’s second big-screen adult entertainment of the season after this month’s medieval epic “The Last Duel,” which is still in theaters.

“House of Gucci” features a sprawling ensemble cast donning fabulous couture regalia and, in some cases, prosthetic disguises: Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, an unrecognizable (and fat-suited) Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Reeve Carney.

While Ridley Scott made “House of Gucci” with the full cooperation of the Gucci fashion house, the family hasn’t had ownership since 1993. When a first look at the movie was released earlier this year, Patrizia Gucci, the great-granddaughter of house founder Guccio Gucci, released a statement slamming the project: “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” Gucci said. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

For the film, Scott and his creative team received access to Gucci’s deep wardrobe archives for costume design and props.

“This film, because it’s high fashion ’80s and ’90s, it’s going to be a little different,” cinematographer Dariusz Wolski revealed in April. “The fashion world or these fashion shows, they were not that great looking. You look at the big coats and stuff and [go] hmm… So it’s a bit of a kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy — like a high-end soap opera. With a crazy cast as well.” “House of Gucci” will be released November 24 in theaters. Watch the official trailer for the movie below.

