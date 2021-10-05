‘House of the Dragon’ First Trailer: HBO Returns to Westeros 200 Years Before ‘Game of Thrones’

Fans finally have a "House of the Dragon" trailer, but they'll have to wait to see actual dragons.

A teaser trailer for “House of the Dragon” has debuted, bringing with it the first footage from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series. The footage is mostly close-ups of the ensemble cast. Anyone expecting to see some action sequences featuring dragons will have to wait until the official trailer. The series is set hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones.”

“House of the Dragon” is created by “Thrones” author George R. R. Martin and USA Network’s “Colony” creator Ryan Condal, who is serving as showrunner of the series with Miguel Sapochnik. “Thrones” fans might recognize the name Miguel Sapochnik, as he is one of the series’ most beloved directors, having helmed “Battle of the Bastards,” “The Long Night,” and other famous episodes. Sapochnik won an Emmy for directing “Battle of the Bastards.”

HBO is protecting spoilers for the show and has only this to say about the series’ plot: “‘House of the Dragon’ is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and tells the story of House Targaryen.” “Sound of Metal” and “Ready Player One” favorite Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Hand of the King Otto Hightower. Alicent is described by HBO as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle, and possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans is playing Otto Hightower, the father of Cooke’s Alicent. Otto is the Hand of the King and “faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

Also featured is Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, and “Doctor Who” veteran Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. Described as “a peerless warrior and a dragonrider,” Daemon “possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.”

“House of the Dragon” will debut on HBO in 2022. Watch the first trailer below.

