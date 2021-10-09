How to Watch ‘SNL’ Hosted by Kim Kardashian West

She'll be joined by musical guest Halsey for the second episode of the show's latest season.

“Saturday Night Live” is back in full swing for its 47th season, taking place in Studio 8H in New York City. For the second episode of the new season, Kim Kardashian West is doing hosting duties, joined by Halsey as the musical guest. Want to watch? You don’t have to have a traditional cable subscription to tune in.

One way to watch the season premiere is through Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free seven-day trial. But if waiting until Sunday isn’t a problem, you can stream “Saturday Night Live” with a regular subscription that morning, usually around 9 a.m. ET.

And since this is an NBC show, you can also watch “Saturday Night Live” via a Peacock Premium subscription, which allows you to stream the show live on Saturday night. Another benefit of Peacock is that you can tune into all past seasons of the show as well.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord-cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial. You can also use a digital antenna to watch all broadcast programming for free, live, all the time.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Last weekend’s season premiere was hosted by “Loki” and “The French Dispatch” star Owen Wilson, who was joined my musical guest Kacey Musgraves, who made headlines for performing her latest single “Justified” completely naked onstage.

As for the rest of the “Saturday Night Live” cast, there are some faces new and old among the fray. The complete ensemble cast consists of Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Featured members will be Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Leaving the show for Season 47 are longtime cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt.

Check out this week’s “SNL” promo below.

