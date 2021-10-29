Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Ice Cube has walked away from the Sony comedy co-starring Jack Black, as well as a $9 million payday.

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment.

The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing to say about that: ‘Oh hell no.'” Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao, and Rodney Rothman wrote the script.

The project was first announced in June of this year. Sony was eyeing a shoot date sometime this winter in Hawaii with Sakurai, who, along with “Bad Trip,” recently helmed episodes of “Dave” and “The Eric Andre Show.” The producers on the film reportedly requested that all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate.

Per the THR report, “Oh Hell No” will now delay its production start date. While Black is, at press time, still attached to the project, he injured himself in June while performing a song and dance rehearsal on the “Conan” show, resulting in a sprained ankle. THR also reports that Sony Pictures is now actively seeking a replacement for Ice Cube, who has walked off of a $9 million payday.

Ice Cube has otherwise during the pandemic been a promoter of mask-wearing. Back in August, he was thanked by Oklahoma’s Bacone College for donating 2,000 face masks to use as personal protective equipment. Also back in April 2020, amid the onset of Covid-19 lockdowns, Ice Cube promoted his “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” T-shirts, which featured the icon in a mask, and were made in partnership with the manufacturer Black Out. Proceeds were given to benefit frontline health care workers.

Ice Cube, according to THR, also recently left the boxing drama “Flint Strong,” directed by “Mudbound” Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison and written by Barry Jenkins. The reason for his departure has remained unclear. The film began shooting just a day before the lockdown commenced in March 2020, and has since resumed production with the search for a new lead underway.

